Thursday, January 23, 2020
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Kerala nurse found infected, several other nurses quarantined

Chian has now put the city of Wuhan in Hubei province under a lockdown. No residents are permitted to leave, Train stations and airports have been shut down.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala nurse infected with coronavirus in Saudi Arabia
Kerala nurse found infected with coronavirus, representational image, via Matrubhumi
Several Malayali nurses in Saudi Arabia have been reportedly quarantined following exposure to a patient infected with the coronavirus. As per reports, the nurses have now been kept in isolation in a separate ward.

The Virus attack was confirmed initially in a Filipino woman and then spread to the Malayali nurse, an Ettumanoor native when she attended her for treatment. The coronavirus case has been reported in the Al Hayat National Hospital in Saudi Arabia’s Baha.

Fearing the spread of the virus, many employees are not reporting for duty at the hospital. There were also complaints raised that they were not provided with proper food and treatment. The Malayali nurses alleged that the hospital authorities are concealing the information on the disease. They have reportedly lodged a complaint with the Indian Embassy.

Samples of the fluids collected from the quarantined nurses have been sent for examination. The nurses have been shifted to a separate ward and being treated for the last 24 hours. As per reports, the preliminary test results confirmed the virus attack.

Later reports stated that 3 nurses are now quarantined.

It is being reported that the coronavirus outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan with illegal wildlife transportation and sale. The Virus can spread among people through respiratory transmissions.

China has now put Wuhan, a city of over 11 million people, under lockdown following the outbreak. Hospitals in Wuhan have made separate quarantine and isolation zones to treat patients. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic.

China has suspended all public transport, including flights in and out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Australia and Britain are among the countries that have advised its citizens to avoid tours to Wuhan, China.

