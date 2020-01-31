Friday, January 31, 2020
Delhi Elections 2020: BJP releases manifesto, pledges 10 lakh jobs in Delhi, clean water, and women empowerment

Employment to at least 10 lakh unemployed youth in 5 years, 200 schools, Ayushman Bharat, clean water, and women empowerment among top promises for BJP.

OpIndia Staff
BJP releases its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections 2020
BJP manifesto release(Source: hindustan times)
The BJP has released its election manifesto on Friday for the upcoming February 8 Delhi assembly elections. The manifesto which includes a host of promises for the residents of Delhi with the saffron party’s vision for the National Capital was unveiled by senior party leader Nitin Gadkari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, party’s Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and other leaders.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that if BJP government is elected in the national capital, people in Delhi will get clean tap water and their dependency on water tankers will become zero. Also present at the event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkar, took a swipe at freebies given by AAP government saying, “Freebies will not help carve Delhi’s future, concrete steps were needed”.

The top focus of the ‘ Sankalp Patra’ is to reduce the air and water pollution in Delhi. The BJP, with its manifesto, has also made a range of promises to be fulfilled if it is elected to power in the state elections. Some of the salient points of the manifesto are:

  • Good quality wheat flour for Rs 2 per Kg for Economically Weaker Sections(EWS).
  • Ending the tanker mafia and providing every household in Delhi with clean tap water by 2024.
  • Provision of Rs 10000 crore to develop robust infrastructure in Delhi
  • Extension of “Ayushmaan Bharat” scheme that provides treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs to the residents of Delhi; providing a permanent house to homeless in Delhi by 2022 through “Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana”
  • Employment to at least 10 lakh unemployed youth in 5 years
  • 200 new schools to be built in Delhi; 10 new colleges to be opened
  • Cycles to be offered to girls from economically weaker sections studying in 9th standard to 12th standard
  • Financially weaker families to get Rs 2 lakhs in their accounts for first two daughters when they turn 21
  • The government will provide Rs 51000 for the marriage of the daughters of poor widows
  • Free electric scooty to be given to poor college girls
  • Boost to electric vehicles and the addition of 10000 advanced green buses for Delhi transport; Green Corridor to be established for Green Energy Technology companies
  • In order to create awareness about the religious significance of the Yamuna river, an annual celebration of “Yamuna Mahotsav” on a grand scale to be commenced
  • Monthly pension of widows whose spouses died in 1984 anti-Sikh riots to be raised from Rs 2500 to Rs 3500; Any 1 progenies of the 1984 Sikh riots victim to be granted with a job
  • Pension amount for Differently-abled, widows, poor women and elderly residing in Delhi to be increased
  • Rs 1000 crore to be earmarked for “Startup and Innovation Fund”, along with instituting a futuristic startup policy, co-working spaces and incubation centres
  • New sports policy in line with PM Modi’s “Khelo India” and “Fit India” to be instituted in Delhi
  • Encourage and financially support rick-shaw pullers to migrate to e-rickshaws
  • Beautification and modernisation of Delhi under ‘Clean Delhi, Beautiful Delhi’ project
  • PM Kisan Yojana  to be extended for Delhi farmers and Rs 6000 to be transferred annually to their accounts
  • Delhi’s villages to be developed under PM Modi’s ‘Smart Villages’ initiative
  • Section 33 and Section 81A of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954, that poses problems for the farmers in Delhi in buying and selling of their lands, to be removed with the help of central government
  • Along with monetary compensation, farmers who lose their land to land acquisition to be provided with an alternative residential plot
Read: Delhi govt led by Arvind Kejriwal failed to deliver on 75% promises made: Detailed analysis of all 70 promises made in 2015

Delhi is scheduled to go to polls on February 8, 2020. The results of the assembly elections will be declared three days later, on February 11, 2020.

