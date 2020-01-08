Congress recruitment drive in Goa fails to get support, manages only 2,600 new members in two months

Troubles mount for Congress in Goa as after four of its leaders quit the party last week, it has now been reported that the membership drive in Goa for Congress has very few takers. As per a report by ThePrint, only 2,600 new members were registered as against the goal of at least 2 lakh member recruitment by 15th January.

The membership drive is currently being carried out in Goa through an app which takes details of the person including voter ID card. This seems like an upgradation from the dubious ‘Shakti App‘ created by Congress data analytics head Praveen Chakravarty ahead of 2019 general elections which gave highly inflated numbers of the supporters and seats Congress will win. However, the new and improved membership drive app also seems to be inflating numbers. A Congress source apparently told ThePrint that while they are officially putting the membership figure at 6,000 to 7,000 members, in reality, has about 2,600 members.

Amidst all this, four Congress leaders also quit the party recently as they supported Citizenship Amendment Act. Three out of these four have now joined the BJP.