GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in December with 16 percent annual growth, second month in a row

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Business Today
The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have yet again crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore benchmark for the second consecutive month in December 2019. In December, Rs 1.03 lakh crore was collected as GST owing to increased consumption and better compliance.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2019 is Rs 1,03,184 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,962 crore, SGST is Rs 26,792 crore, IGST is Rs 48,099 crore including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports and Cess is Rs 8,331 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The statement further added that the total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of November up till 31 December 2019 was 81.21 lakh. The gross GST revenue for December showed a growth of 16% from its December 2018 figure, the ministry said in a press release.

“If we consider IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December 2019 has increased by 9% in comparison to the revenue during December 2018,” the ministry said.

According to the press release, Arunachal Pradesh showed the highest rate of growth of gross GST in December at 124%, while GST collection in Lakshadweep fell by 78% and in Jharkhand by 3%.

Jammu and Kashmir showed the highest year-on-year increase in collections, which rose 40% to Rs 409 crore last month. Maharashtra achieved the highest GST collection at Rs 16,530 crore, a 22% increase from December last year. Karnataka secured second place with GST collection of Rs 6,886 crore, an increase in 11% in one year.

Read: Two years of GST: The GST Council Miracle and how Modi sarkar became the first to survive GST

The Communist-ruled southern state of Kerala, which had criticised the central government for not offering enough financial aid during the floods while boasting about their contribution to tax net, has only contributed Rs 1,651 crore, with an annual growth of 17%.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu also crossed the Rs 6,000 crore rupee mark. Meanwhile, the largest state of the country Uttar Pradesh stands at fifth, contributing only Rs 5,489 crore.  However, Uttar Pradesh has also seen an 11% growth in tax collection in one last year.

Interestingly, small states like Haryana has been effectively contributing to GST exchequer with Rs 5,365 crores, the sixth position in tally, just Rs 124 crore less than UP. West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan completed the top 10 states in terms of revenue GST collected in December.

