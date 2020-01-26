Sunday, January 26, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Indian Air Force wows crowd at 71st Republic Day parade by performing gravity defying manoeuvres
News Reports

Watch: Indian Air Force wows crowd at 71st Republic Day parade by performing gravity defying manoeuvres

The grand finale and one of the most keenly awaited segments of the parade was the fly-past by the Indian armed force.

OpIndia Staff
Indian air force stuns audience at the Republic Day parade.
Engagements26

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today the fly-past by Indian Air Force took everyone’s breath away as IAF pilots performed some of the most amazing gravity-defying stunts. The grand finale and one of the most keenly awaited segments of the parade was the fly-past by the Indian Air force.

Piloted by Wing Commander Yathartha Johri along with Flight Lieutenant S Mishra, a lone Su-30MKI flew at a speed of 900 km/hr and split the sky with a gravity-defying ‘Vertical Charlie’.

The stunt from another angle left everyone speechless.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The entire national capital has been put under multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath.

The grand parade at Rajpath, which is performed as a tribute to India’s unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage comes to an end today with the Indian Air force performing some enthralling stunts with its aircraft.

The India air force also stunned the crowd with the ‘Arrowhead’ formation. Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in ‘Arrowhead’ formation flew past at a speed of 780 kmph. The formation was led by Group Captain Parijat Saurabh.

The Sukhoi 30MKIs of Indian Air Force executed the ‘Trishul’ manoeuvre.  The formation was being led by Group Captain Nishit Ohri. The captains of the other two aircraft were Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra.

Wing Commander SK Chauhan leads the ‘Vic’ formation, comprising three Dornier aircraft. The captains of the other two aircraft are Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar and Squadron Leader Abhishek Vashisht.

This is 1st time that a “Tri-service Formation” took part in the Republic Day celebrations. It comprised of three ALH (Advanced light helicopters) in a ‘Vic’ formation. This formation was devised during World War 1. Three or more aircraft fly in close formation with the leader at the apex and the rest flying to left and right. The entire arrangement looks like a ‘V’. The tri-service formation is significant as India got the post of Chief of Defence Staff, a tri-service chief looking after Navy, Army and Air Force.

Today, for the first time, the Rajpath saw the formation of the formidable Apache attack helicopters. The Indian Air Force in a tweet on the Republic Day even shared the video from the rehearsals.

Apache was first inducted in the IAF in September 2019.

Additionally, three Chinook helicopters took part in the Republic Day parade for the first time after being inducted last year.

Breaking from the tradition, Prime Minister Modi had paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) at the India Gate, instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti, on Sunday morning prior to participating in the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,830FansLike
224,784FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com