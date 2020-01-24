Anti-CAA Jamia riots: Delhi Police summons former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, local leader Ashu Khan and AISA member

Delhi Police Crime Branch has issued a notice to former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, under Section 160 of CrPC, asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning in connection with the anti-CAA riots that broke out in Jamia and New Friends Colony in Delhi in December 2019.

A notice has also been issued to local political leader Ashu Khan asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning in connection with Jamia Nagar riots that took place against CAA. AISA member Chandan Kumar has also been summoned.

In December, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Delhi Police in connection with violent protests by Jamia Millia Islamia incident stated that 7 to 8 ‘students’ along with miscreants had pelted stones from inside the university gates. The Delhi Police in its FIR had stated that a total of 75 tear gas shells were used by police to disperse the mob which went on a rampage at the university during their protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Jamia students joined rioters, former Congress MLA Asif Khan named: Read details of FIR filed in Jamia anti-CAA riot case

In the FIR, six people including four local politicians and the former Congress MLA were named as suspects related to Jamia violence. The Delhi Police had named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as one of the accused in its FIR.

The other six accused persons were identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, Kasim Usmani – a member of the CYSS, the student wing of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation of India.

Read: Jamia ‘shero’ hailed by Barkha Dutt celebrates Moplah massacre, when Muslims massacred thousands of Hindus in 1921 in the name of Islam

Earlier, Delhi police had arrested 10 people with criminal background in connection with the Jamia Nagar riots that took place in the national capital. The ten arrested people were identified as – Mohammad Hanif, Danish alias Jafar, Sameer Ahmed, Dilshad, Shareef Ahmed, Mohd Danish, Yunus Khan, Jumman, Anal Hassan, Anwar Kala.

In December, the protests against CAA and NRC had turned violent amidst chants of Allah-o-Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer. The “protestors” had burnt four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes and pelted stones, injuring several policemen. It is pertinent to note that Amanatullah Khan, the AAP lawmaker, was also spotted at the venue where the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.