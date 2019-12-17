Ladeeda Sakhaloon, the face of the Jamia Milia Islamia University protests, who was interviewed by Barkha Dutt and hailed as a ‘shero’ bravely standing against oppression, turned out to be a fanatic who gave a call for Jihad on social media. Her friend, Aysha Renna, had called India fascist for executing the Mumbai Blast terrorist Yakub Memon. We reported on it extensively yesterday.

Now, it appears that even committed ‘Secularists’ are finding it hard to believe that Ladeeda Sakhaloon actually posted those ideas. Singer Sona Mohapatra is one of them.

Did Ladeeda actually write this on her pages? I find that tough to believe & isn’t she a Farzana @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/a5TBjKe9cv — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 17, 2019

In the said post, Ladeeda shares someone’s write-up that says that “We are and will exist in every space as sons, daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters of Malcolm X, Ali Musliyar and Variamkunnath.” The Ali Musliyar she speaks about was a leader in the Moplah riots in Kerala in 1921 and an active orator in the Khilafat Movement that had eventually led to the partition of the country and the creation of Pakistan. The estimated Hindu deaths of the ethnic cleansing in Moplah massacre tantamount to somewhere around 10,000 and it is believed that as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the riots.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Annie Besant described the events in her book ‘The Future of Indian Politics’ as: “They murdered and plundered abundantly, and killed or drove away all Hindus who would not apostatize. Somewhere about a lakh of people were driven from their homes with nothing but the clothes they had on, stripped of everything. Malabar has taught us what Islamic rule still means, and we do not want to see another specimen of the Khilafat Raj in India”

Babasaheb Ambedkar in his book, Pakistan or the Partition of India, wrote, “The blood-curdling atrocities committed by the Moplas in Malabar against the Hindus were indescribable. All over Southern India, a wave of horrified feeling had spread among the Hindus of every shade of opinion, which was intensified when certain Khilafat leaders were so misguided as to pass resolutions of “congratulations to the Moplas on the brave fight they were conducting for the sake of religion”.”

The number of Hindu Temples that were destroyed in the genocide is speculated to be a hundred. Forcible conversion of Hindus were rampant and unspeakable atrocities were poured upon Hindus. It can be read about in more detail here. Thus, the fact that the Face of the Jamia Milia Islamia University protests is endorsing a statement that says she will live as a daughter and granddaughter of Ali Musliyar is a further testament of her Jihadist inclinations. She wants to live as the daughter and granddaughter of someone who led the genocide of Hindus. These are the people Barkha Dutt and the secular brigade have lionized.

By ‘Variamkunnath’, Ladeeda Salakhoon probably means Chakkiparamban Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji who was a great friend of Ali Musliyar. He fancied himself the ‘Sultan of Eranad’, the region of Kerala where the Moplah riots occurred. He is, in fact, considered the ‘Father of the Moplah Riots’. He ran a parallel government for more than a half year before it was crushed by the British. Thus, it appears, Ladeeda Salakhoon wants to repeat what Variyankunnathu did in Kerala all those years ago.

People are waking up to Ladeeda’s extremist ideology on social media. In one post, she writes in the caption “Don’t underestimate the power of a Hijabi” and the pictures show Hijabis pelting stones and carrying a gun.

If this is a religious war, then we must know. pic.twitter.com/4jkq1wmMGt — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) December 17, 2019

Quite clearly, Ladeeda Salakhoon is an extremely radicalized individual. Given the fact that she is the face of the Jamia Milia Islamia University protests, the involvement of Jamia students in the riots that have gripped the national capital cannot be ruled out. Even if they did not participate in it directly, they could very well have instigated it. By lionizing these protesters, the secular camp is seriously threatening the integrity of the Indian Union.