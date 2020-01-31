The Central Reserve Police Force gunned down three suspected Jaish terrorists and three workers in an encounter on Friday in Jammu. The incident happened at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The terrorists were gunned down when they intercepted a truck ferrying them to Srinagar. The truck was stopped for inspection at the toll plaza. The policemen noticed the cavity made in the truck to hide terrorists. When the cops opened the cavity, the terrorists opened fire injuring a policeman.

During the operation, one terrorist was killed while five fled to the nearby forest. In the subsequent encounter, two terrorists were killed and three overground workers including a driver and two workers were arrested.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition including wireless sets and US-made M4 carbine is recovered by the police.

Police are suspecting that the group had infiltrated through International Border(IB) in Kathua district to carry out an attack.

“The terrorists were headed to Kashmir, probably as a replacement for the top leadership of Jaish including its chief Qari Yasir killed by security forces last month, It was a group of militants that had recently infiltrated from International Border in Jammu”, Police said.

One of the workers arrested is identified as Sameer Ahmed Dar is the first cousin of Adil Ahmad Dar, the Jaish terrorist and the Pulwama’s suicide bomber who led a deadly attack leading to the killing 40 CRPF men by ramming his jeep including 100 kg of explosives into the CRPF bus on 14 February 2019.

“CRPF personnel did a brilliant job in the encounter. In a sense that they were hit hard by Pulwama attack and today their efforts led to successful encounter and catching of big module,” a top officer in security grid said.

NIA is trying to find the Pakistan link in this arrest. This is said that it can be a huge boost for security forces and investigative agencies in Kashmir.