Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dropped former Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as candidate from Tri Nagar constituency and will now field his wife Preeti Tomar instead. The Delhi High Court had cancelled his election for giving false information in his affidavit.

The BJP last week attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for giving ticket to Tomar despite the fact that the Delhi High Court had cancelled his election to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls over his fake degree.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court set aside the election of ex-Delhi Law Minister Jitendra Singh Tomar for providing a false declaration regarding his educational qualifications in his nomination papers for the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi. Tomar was sacked from his post of law minister from the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP govt in Delhi after he was arrested by Delhi police for procuring fake degrees.

Jitender Singh Tomar fake degree case

Jitendra Singh Tomar, who had been the Law Minister in Delhi government, had to resign from the post after allegations of furnishing fake degree surfaced against him. In 2017, the TM Bhagalpur University in Bihar had cancelled the law degree awarded to him. It was found that Tomar had fraudulently obtained the degree with the connivance of some employees of the university. The University had taken the decision after a Delhi police probe had found that Tomar’s law and BSc degrees were fake. Police had found that he had not appeared any exam to get the degrees. Along with Tomar, 16 other people involved in issuing the fake certificates. A former principal and several staffs of the university were named in the case.

AAP leader Jitendra Singh Tomar contested from Tri Nagar seat in 2013 and 2015. In 2013, he lost by around 2800 votes, while in 2015 he won by about 22 thousand votes. Tomar was made Law Minister in the Delhi government in 2015. But in July 2015, he was arrested by Delhi Police in the fake degree case. However, he subsequently managed to secure bail.

Delhi is set to go to polls on 8th February and the results will be declared on 11th February.