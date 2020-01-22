Wednesday, January 22, 2020
If there was no 'Bharat' then what was Mahabharat? Kangana smashes Saif Ali Khan's 'no concept of India' argument
If there was no ‘Bharat’ then what was Mahabharat? Kangana smashes Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India’ argument

"Bharat was ruled by numerous kings in their respective smaller kingdoms, but the collective identity has always been that of a unified civilisation called Bharat", said Kangana Ranaut.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana slammed Saif Ali Khan's statement claiming there was 'no 'concept of India till the British gave it one'
Kangana slammed Saif Ali Khan's statement on India
Actress Kangana Ranaut has smashed by the recent comment by her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan that there was no ‘concept of India’ till the British gave it one.

Speaking to Zee News over the promotions for her upcoming movie ‘Panga’, the firebrand actress said, “If there was no concept of Bharat, then what was Mahabharat then? The epic saga of the great battle that was written thousands of years back?

Kangana further added some people create narratives that suit them. She explained further that the great battle among the kings of Bharat was called Mahabharat. Bharat was ruled by numerous kings in their respective smaller kingdoms, but the collective identity has always been that of a unified civilisation called Bharat.

Kangana added, “It was called Mahabharat because Sri Krishna had led the Pandavas and the Kauravas to approach all the kings of Bharat to come and join the epic battle of Bharat, hence it was named ‘Mahabharat’.

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Saif had talked about his role in the recent superhit ‘Tanhaji, The Unsung Warrior’. Saif had said, “But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about it loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Khan’s juvenile logic was slammed widely on social media.

Kangana finally ended her statement saying, “Now they say, that the territories should be different and should be split. But our land has been split in the past, and people are still suffering from the pain.”

West Bengal: Goddess Kali idol broken in Siliguri as thieves try to break into the temple for the 8th time

OpIndia Staff -
As per the information, when devotees reached the temple in the morning to offer their prayers on Tuesday, they found the idol of Goddess Kali broken and lying on the ground.
