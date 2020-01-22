Actress Kangana Ranaut has smashed by the recent comment by her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan that there was no ‘concept of India’ till the British gave it one.

Speaking to Zee News over the promotions for her upcoming movie ‘Panga’, the firebrand actress said, “If there was no concept of Bharat, then what was Mahabharat then? The epic saga of the great battle that was written thousands of years back?

Kangana further added some people create narratives that suit them. She explained further that the great battle among the kings of Bharat was called Mahabharat. Bharat was ruled by numerous kings in their respective smaller kingdoms, but the collective identity has always been that of a unified civilisation called Bharat.

Kangana added, “It was called Mahabharat because Sri Krishna had led the Pandavas and the Kauravas to approach all the kings of Bharat to come and join the epic battle of Bharat, hence it was named ‘Mahabharat’.

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Saif had talked about his role in the recent superhit ‘Tanhaji, The Unsung Warrior’. Saif had said, “But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about it loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Khan’s juvenile logic was slammed widely on social media.

Bollywood ‘history buff’ #SaifAliKhan claims “there was no concept of ‘India’ until the British came.” Yeah right. French East India Company was about China & Vasco D’Gama went to Fiji. Last time he invoked he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’

pic.twitter.com/pyZXERUQy0 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 19, 2020

Kangana finally ended her statement saying, “Now they say, that the territories should be different and should be split. But our land has been split in the past, and people are still suffering from the pain.”