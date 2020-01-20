Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Kerala: ABVP karyakartas severely wounded at NSS College Vazhoor in Kottayam, say SFI goons attacked them

Kerala has witnessed a lot of violence between the Left and Saffron. The persecution of alternate political ideologies when the Left assumes power is a worldwide phenomenon and Kerala is certainly not at odds with the trend.

The ABVP Karyakarta injured allegedly by SFI
Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), a Communist outfit, attacked Karyakartas of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the SVR NSS College Vazhoor at Kottayam in Kerala on Monday, the ABVP claimed. The saffron students’ organization posted images of its injured karyakartas on social media that showed a grievously injured student.

The ABVP claims that the SFI has been trying to create unrest inside the campus for a while seeing the saffron organization’s growing popularity. The attack comes after the ABVP held a conference at the campus last Thursday which is said to have attracted significant participation.

The ABVP’s allegations against the SFI comes at a time when tensions are still simmering between the left and saffron student organizations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. At JNU, the Left is accused of initiating the cycle of violence that culminated in a massive brawl on the 5th of January. The chain of events on the 5th is still unclear as of this moment.

Kerala, of course, has witnessed a lot of violence between the Left and Saffron. The persecution of alternate political ideologies when the Left assumes power is a worldwide phenomenon and Kerala is certainly not at odds with the trend.

