Two Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers were brutally attacked by a group of alleged SFI students during a seminar in Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, on Tuesday.

The ABVP workers had reportedly organised a seminar for clarifying the myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act and explaining the details to the college students when they were allegedly thrashed. The two ABVP workers were seriously injured in the attack and taken to a nearby private hospital.

In a video shared by ABVP, it can be seen how a group of people, allegedly belonging to the Students’ Federation of India, which is an Indian student organisation affiliated to the Communist Party, are blowing punches, kicks and brutally thrashing a man, who unavailingly tries to protect himself from the enraged group of assaulters.

ABVP karyakarta was brutally attacked by SFI goons in Varma College in Kerala for clarifying the myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act and explaining the details to the students. So much for sermonising about ‘peaceful’ protests! @KeralaABVP pic.twitter.com/6eiAfVVFc1 — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) December 18, 2019

The ABVP students, who were heading the seminar said that they were dragged ruthlessly out of the class and assaulted. Later, the teachers came in for the rescue of ABVP workers.

According to reports, the SFI goons who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act had threatened the ABVP students to not conduct the seminar. SFI had also stopped the Chief Guest TR Ramesh who arrived to attend the seminar. Later with the intervention of the police, the SFI activists were removed from the premises.

The two sides allegedly had a heated argument over the seminar today morning, which concluded in the brutal assault of ABVP workers by SFI goons.

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, anti-CAA protests have been turning more and more violent with rioters taking to the street to set buses on fire and damage public property.

Recently, parts of Delhi turned into a war zone as anti-CAA rioters attacked school buses, pelted stones and threw bottles at the Delhi police who tried to take control of the situation. With every passing day, it is getting clearer that what is being referred to as ‘student movement’ is actually a very well planned and coordinated effort to create law and order situation in the country and fan communal violence.