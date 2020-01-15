Thursday, January 16, 2020
Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas refutes the rumours of him joining BJP

Kumar Vishwas puts rest to the rumours of him joining the BJP ahead of Delhi assembly elections with a satirical tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal apologised to Jaitey as he knew he would surely go to jail, alleges Kumar Vishwas
AAP leader Kumar Vishwas
With Delhi Assembly elections round the corner, a wave of rumours have been making rounds that the former AAP member Kumar Vishwas may join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The poet-politician, however, today took to Twitter to put all the speculations of him joining BJP to rest. “I am in Qatar (Doha) for an NRI summit. Shall I join from here, if you say? Set an alarm for this report and run it every week, why do you bother your fingers time and again,” he said on Twitter in Hindi while responding to a journalist.

Vishwas started his political career as co-founder of Aam Aadmi Party, but differences emerged between him and AAP leadership, especially with party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which probably compelled him to drift away from the party.

Vishwas on several occasions has been extremely critical of the Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday targeted Arvind Kejriwal for his tweet on Army Day. Vishwas said Kejriwal is saluting the Indian Army because elections are around the corner.

Read: Kapil Mishra asks Kumar Vishwas to break his silence over rampant corruption and malpractices in AAP

“Elections are cruel. Those who questioned the bravery of our soldiers and maligned our country’s image in the eyes of the international community, are today congratulating the Indian army,” Vishwas said in Hindi while attaching Kejriwal’s tweet.

Earlier, Vishwas had also criticised Kejriwal after he was denied a Rajya Sabha seat. He had even vented his dissent in public when former TV journalist Ashutosh quit AAP. He quipped at Ashutosh’s resignation with a tweet congratulating him on his “freedom”.

He also called Kejriwal “a habitual liar” when he had appeared in the Arun Jaitley defamation case in Delhi High Court in May last year. In fact, in an interview with Rajat Sharma in Aap ki Adalat program on India TV last year, Vishwas had not only exposed Kejriwal on Surgical strikes but also divulged how Kejriwal used to compare himself with Jawaharlal Nehru and ask Vishwas to write poems on him, as poet Dinkar wrote on Nehru.

Latest articles

