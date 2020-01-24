No proof for reopening Judge Loya case: NCP leader and Maharashtra Home Minister admits, Congress left red-faced

Putting an end to all the conspiracy behind the reopening of Judge Loya case, the Maharashtra government on Thursday confirmed that it is not currently considering reinvestigating the death of Judge BH Loya as it has not found anything substantial evidence to reopen the case, reports Economic Times.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh clarified that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has no intent to reopen the Judge Loya case as there are only claims and no new evidence to reinvestigate the case.

“As of now there is no question of reopening the case unless someone gives evidence or documents,” Deshmukh said while speaking to Economic Times.

Judge Loya was the judge who was presiding over the Sohrabuddin murder trial in which BJP President Amit Shah was the main accused. He passed away in December 2014.

Three years after the death, on November 2017, a magazine named Caravan came out with a conspiracy theory, in which it insinuated possible foul play behind the death, which was deemed as a natural death. The hit job by ultra-left wing magazine was basically to target the then BJP president Amit Shah, which was backed by members of Congress ecosystem and “liberal-secular” media.

However, the previous government in Maharashtra submitted to the Supreme Court in early 2018 that it had conducted a discreet enquiry which cleared his death as sudden natural death. The court later dismissed petitions seeking a fresh probe.

But ever since the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress came to power in Maharashtra late last year, there were signals that the government would reopen the case to target the BJP, especially Home Minister Amit Shah. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also said the Judge Loya case will be reinvestigated only if there is a fresh complaint and it has substantial evidence.

Earlier this month, Home Minister Deshmukh had claimed that a few people had approached him and were ready to “give documents” about foul play in the judge’s death in 2014. “All these people were talking verbally, there is no solid document or positive proof that they have given so far,” he had said.

Considering in Maharashtra, NCP and Shiv Sena are in an alliance with Congress and the Judge Loya farce was created by Congress, the party is bound to be left red-faced after this revelation by NCP Home Minister.

Maharashtra Home Minister, however, stated the state is taking a relook at the investigation into the Bhima Koregaon and the ‘Urban Naxal’ cases. On the Bhima Koregaon and Urban Naxal cases, the minister said things would be clearer after holding a review meeting of the officers who had investigated both issues.

We had earlier reported on how Pune police are upset with the newly elected Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government after they raised aspersions about their probe against the ‘Urban Naxals’ in connection with the Elgar Parishad violence case and in a case related to a plot to assassinate PM Modi.