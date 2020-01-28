Maharashtra: Teen raped after she fell unconscious, brutalised with iron rod in Nagpur

Even as anger seethes about delayed justice in the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, one such incident has surfaced in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old teenager in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was reportedly raped and brutalised with an iron rod by her roommate last week. The police now confirmed that the accused has been arrested on Monday.

According to the news agency PTI, in what transpired on January 21, the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale (52) tried to rape his roommate after he found her alone at home at night. When the victim tried to resist, the accused reportedly stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, after which she fell unconscious. The accused thereafter allegedly raped her in that unconscious state and tortured her by inserting an iron rod in her private parts, said a police officer, quoting from the woman’s complaint.

The victim lived in a rented room with her brother, the accused man and another woman. According to inspector Sunil Chavan, the victim’s brother and the other woman roommate had gone to their village on January 21 for some work when she was attacked.

The victim confided in her brother about the assault three days later, on Friday, after which they went and lodged a complaint with the police.

In a similar incident, owing to a land dispute with her family in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, a tribal woman was brutally raped and reportedly later brutalised with an iron rod on October 22, 2018.

Prior to this, a woman in Naubatpur, Patna met a similar fate after she resisted the advances made to her by the accused. The man had attempted rape on the woman, and when he could not rape her, inserted iron rod in her private parts, killing her.