Five persons, including two teachers, were booked on January 18 (Saturday) for gang-raping a minor student in Nanded district of Marathwada region in Maharashtra. While the student is recuperating in a private hospital, the Nanded police have booked the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Apart from the two teachers who had allegedly raped the girl in the school, the principal, headmaster and a woman cook associated with the school’s midday meal scheme have also been booked for ignoring the complaint of the victim’s family. According to reports, all the five accused have been absconding.

In the incident that took place around two months back but came to light recently, a class six student was lured by the two teachers into a room under the pretext of showing her a video of a cultural program in the school. After taking her inside, the teachers allegedly locked her up and forced her to watch a pornographic video, thereafter gang-raped her. Gravely injured, she was later found abandoned near the school by her parents.

“The incident happened around two months back but a police case but a police complaint was lodged only on January 18,” said deputy superintendent of police (Biloli) Siddheshwar Dhumal, investigating the case. “We have registered an FIR and have launched a manhunt for the five. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The girl has been admitted to the hospital,” furthered the SP.

The parents had initially lodged a complaint with the school headmaster who asked her to give in a written complaint. However, instead of initiating any action against the two teachers the principal asked them to pay her to pacify her. “The teachers met the girl’s mother and threatened her with dire consequences is she spoke about the rape with anyone,” the sources said, quoting the complaint.

Only after being encouraged by her relatives to speak up against the crime against her minor daughter did the mother muster up the courage to approach the police, said a member of a students’ organisation, which is based in Nanded, Maharashtra.

On Monday, January 20 the village observed a bandh to show solidarity with the minor and demanding justice for her.