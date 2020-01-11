Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s historical thriller Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior went head-to-head at the box office on Friday. As per a Boxofficeindia report, Tanhaji has scored big on the first day of its release while Chhapaak despite the PR stunt faltered at the box office.

Reportedly, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior starring legendary actor Ajay Devgn has done well on day one at the box office as it has collected in the Rs 16 crore on an opening day.

However, Chhapaak – the film starring Deepika Padukone, has faltered on day one itself as compared to Tanhaji. Chhapaak managed to rope in merely Rs 4.75 crore on day one.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Watch: ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj…’ Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar corrects journalist who referred to the Maratha warrior by his first name

Interestingly, despite all the PR stunt by Deepika Padukone and her associates on Wednesday and an active backing by Congress-ruled states with making the movie tax free, the movie has failed to impress the audience. In fact, Congress workers had distributed free tickers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in support of the movie.

The Deepika Padukone starrer Bollywood movie “Chhapaak” has found itself surrounded in controversy after Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone did a PR stunt on Wednesday by visiting JNU campus to promote her new movie.

Read: Here are five reasons why the trailer of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ will anger ‘liberals’

Deepika Padukone had stood in support of left-wing students who had unleashed violence on students who were registering for the winter semester and took over the server room and made it dysfunctional.

Padukone, to show her solidarity with the students, had chosen to meet accused Aishe Ghosh and her friends while ignoring the real victims who were beaten up by the leftist goons during the registration process.