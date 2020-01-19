Monday, January 20, 2020
Home News Reports OpIndia impact: Following report, senior Congress leader Kishor Upadhyay’s brother arrested in fraud case
CrimeNews Reports

OpIndia impact: Following report, senior Congress leader Kishor Upadhyay’s brother arrested in fraud case

The fraud case was first reported first by OpIndia in October 2018, where the detail of the fraud committed by Upadhyay was published

OpIndia Staff
Upadhyay
Engagements224

Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Kishor Upadhyay’s brother Sachin Upadhyay has been arrested in Dehradoon today in connection with a fraud case. He was arrested on the basis of an SIT formed to probe the charges against him. The SIT was formed in June last year after allegations against the brother of the Congress leader had surfaced.

The SIT has found that Satish Upadhyay had illegally transferred 50 percent shares of his former business partner Mukesh Joshi which whom he had a joint venture named SM Hospitality Private Limited. He had transferred the shares to his wife’s name by forging Joshi’s signature.

The fraud case was first reported by OpIndia in October 2018, where the detail of the fraud committed by Upadhyay was published. Mukesh Joshi had alleged before the company law board that while he had given a loan of Rs 1.7 crore to the company to purchase land, Sachin Upadhyay didn’t contribute his share. When Mukesh was in hospital following a heart attack caused by financial loss due to Upadhyay’s non-cooperation, Sachin Upadhyay had converted the debt into equity shares, and had allotted the same to his wife, who was made a director of the company by himself. Upadhyay had also removed Mukesh Josh as director of the company on the same day his wife as appointed.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A case has been registered against Upadhyay under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc),468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record].), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code 1860 in Rajpur police station of Dehradun in year 2017.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Must obey: While Congress fear-mongers and refuses to implement CAA in states, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid burst the bubble

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal contradicts Congress ruled States' stand to not implement CAA
 Kapil Sibal asserted that the move to prevent the implementation of CAA would be "problematic" and pave the way for many difficulties. 
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -
dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,025FansLike
222,146FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com