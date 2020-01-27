Monday, January 27, 2020
Pakistan believes BJP government is the ‘biggest threat’ to Pakistan, claims ‘Muslims feel unsafe in India’

Despite India reiterating time and again that the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir is an internal matter, Pakistan 'think-tank', in its report, mentions that the Muslims in Kashmir are under attack.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan believes BJP is the biggest threat to their nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (image: IndiaToday)
If reports are to be believed, Pakistan believes that the Narendra Modi led BJP government of India is the biggest threat to their nation. As per reports, a report by Pakistan ‘think-tank’ Islamabad Policy Institute, the biggest threat Pakistan currently faces from security point of view is the ‘transformation of India as a Hindu Rashtra’ under the BJP.

Pakistan’s former foreign secretary, Salman Bashir, raising concerns over US not siding with Pakistan on Kashmir issue, said that the US supporting India while ignoring the central government’s “reckless behaviour” (abrogation of Article 370, passage of Citizenship Amendment Act), was in “violation of all norms of civility, international norms and principles”. Pakistan has time and again tried to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 on international platforms only to be embarrassed by lack of support.

