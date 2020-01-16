Friday, January 17, 2020
Home News Reports Radical Islamic organisation PFI praises Congress over its attempt to weaken anti-terror mechanism by seeking to repeal NIA Act, urges other non-BJP govts to...
News ReportsPolitics

Radical Islamic organisation PFI praises Congress over its attempt to weaken anti-terror mechanism by seeking to repeal NIA Act, urges other non-BJP govts to follow

In a statement issued by PFI, they said that PFI national general secretary M Mohammed Ali Jinnah welcomed the Chhatisgarh government's decision and urged the other non-BJP governments to approach the Supreme Court as well.

OpIndia Staff
PFI NIA
Engagements246

The radical Islamic organization Popular Front of India (PFI) has heaped praises on the Congress party after the Chhattisgarh government approached the Supreme Court demanding the declaration of NIA Act of 2008 as unconstitutional. Ironically, the law that the Congress government in the state seeks to be declared unconstitutional was passed by the Congress-led UPA government in 2008.

In a statement issued by PFI, they said that PFI national general secretary M Mohammed Ali Jinnah welcomed the Chhatisgarh government’s decision and urged the other non-BJP governments to approach the Supreme Court as well. Jinnah said that the law was against the “spirit of federalism”. Another government that received great compliments from the PFI was Pinarayi Vijayan’s government in Kerala.

PFI statement supporting Congress

- Ad - - article resumes -

The statement said, “Kerala has set a good example by officially approaching the apex court against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act. As a state where there are many instances of the misuse of the NIA Act and UAPA, Kerala state government can be in the forefront to follow the example of the Chhattisgarh government and challenge both the laws.”

The statement concluded with the words, “Taking the seriousness of the situation into account, Popular Front appeals other non-BJP state governments to align themselves with Chhattisgarh in raising this demand and to save constitution and federal character of the country.”

The National Investigation Agency Act 2008 conferred powers to the Central Government to form the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to combat terror in India. The agency acts as the Central Counter-Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency and is empowered to deal with terror-related crimes across states without special permission from the states.

The involvement of PFI was suspected in the recent anti-CAA riots across the country. Three people associated with the radical Islamic organization, including UP state head Waseem, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms. Intelligence agencies had also reported that PFI and SIMI were behind the violence during the anti-CAA protests.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Who was Karim Lala, the underworld don that Sanjay Raut claims Indira Gandhi used to meet

K Bhattacharjee -
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had stated that Indira Gandhi used to come to Mumbai to meet underworld don Karim Lala
Karim Lala was one of the most infamous characters in modern Mumbai and revealed the dark underbelly of the culture of crime that flourished in the city.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Aishe Ghosh rakes up the issue of Kashmir during the anti-CAA protests

The masks are off? JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh rakes up Kashmir during the Jamia protests against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,372FansLike
220,945FollowersFollow
157,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com