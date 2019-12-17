An intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs, some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI are behind the violent protests in several places across the country.

As per a report published in Swarajya, sources in the MHA said that the intelligence report, submitted last week, says that the violence and unrest is the ‘handiwork’ of banned Islamist outfits.

On Sunday, violent protests, stone-pelting arson and mob attacks had forced the Delhi police to enter into the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia to get the situation under control.

“Some political parties (names withheld considering the gravity of the case) ignited the violent acts at various places, letting opportunities to sleeper cells of extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisations, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)” the ministry sources were quoted saying by the report.

It also added that their aim is to disrupt law and order situation in the country. The intelligence report also stated that the outfits are planning to spread the violence to several states.

The PFI has a number of student and social bodies and is reportedly trying to take advantage of the situation. The SIMI, which had been involved in terrorist activities, is trying to revive its sleeper cells in the time of crisis to provide help to some political parties.

The PFI, in a press release earlier this month, had fear-mongered over the CAB, batted for the Rohingyas, and had added that India has ‘no right’ over PoK.

The intelligence report, as per sources, stressed upon immediate measures to curb the spreading violence through protests. It stated that the organisations involved are seeking to damage the social fabric of the country by propagating antinationalism and secessionism.

It is notable here that the MHA had on December 16, issued an advisory to all state and UTs to take the “requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity”. The advisory also includes directives to curb rumour-mongering and fake news on social media.

It is notable here that on 16 December, an OpIndia exclusive report had exposed how Congress’ NSUI and their supporters are coordinating to instigate violent agitations across colleges and institutions of India via a WhatsApp group.

The report by our editor Nupur J Sharma has exposed the NSUI leaders trying to rally students across India in a well-planned and coordinated way while trying to mask these protests as spontaneous and organic.

The CAA aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities who have been staying as refugees from the three Islamic neighbouring nations, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Islamists groups, most of ‘secular-liberal’ media and opposition parties have been opposing the legislation alleging that it is discriminatory against Muslims.