Parody country Pakistan has clowns for minister. Days after Indian Army chief said that Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) if the Parliament agrees and gives orders, PoK minister Mushtaq Minhas took to Twitter to threaten General MM Naravane saying that ‘we’ (Pakistanis) are ready.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane we are waiting pic.twitter.com/gTMQ9pIWh4 — Mushtaq Minhas (@mushtaqminhas) January 13, 2020

While it is not sure whether he was eagerly looking forward to PoK coming back to India and was welcoming Indian Army chief, the bird hunting shotgun he was holding didn’t really seem that welcoming.

Dressed in track pants, sporting a fedora hat, he looked more like an old man enjoying his retirement and way less frightening. Netizens left not time to make fun of the minister for making a fool of himself.

Gen Naravane : What were you saying?

Mushtaq Minhas : Kuch nahi sir. Hehe. Mai madarch** hu jo isme aaya. pic.twitter.com/VR0ENmGcp5 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 13, 2020

Even PUBG players have better guns.

Ye jo gun pakadi hai haat me …ueh gun toh log PUBG me bhi seriously nahi lete😂 — Neela Panchi (@NeelaPanchi) January 13, 2020

Pakistanis themselves could not hide their embarrassment.

Dual barrel 12 bore is quite enough to shoot across 50 to 70 meters Most specifically for wild pigeons and jackals 😋 — Faisal Ali (@Faisalali542) January 13, 2020

This Vasco da Gama ki gun will win us WWIV. What are we waiting for? 🤔 https://t.co/UPui9nfwGj — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 13, 2020

Reminds one of Elmer Fudd from Bugs Bunny cartoons.