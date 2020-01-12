Sunday, January 12, 2020
News Reports

Will act if we get orders: Army chief MM Naravane says the Army is ready to take back PoK if Parliament wants

On feasibility of military operations in PoK, General MM Naravane said that the Indian Army has forces deployed across all borders and have various plans.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane
In a recent interview, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said that the Army will take appropriate actions to take back the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir if the Parliament issues instructions.

“As far as PoK is concerned, years ago, the Parliament passed a resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir, erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, is part of us. There is a parliamentary resolution. And if the Parliament wants that that area should also be part of us, and we are given instructions for it, then we will definitely take appropriate action,” General MM Naravane said.

A resolution was adopted in the Parliament in 1994 which said that the entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. On feasibility of military operations in PoK, General MM Naravane said that the Indian Army has forces deployed across all borders and have various plans. If required, these plans can be put into action and successfully carry out the tasks they’re asked to do.

