In a recent interview, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane said that the Army will take appropriate actions to take back the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir if the Parliament issues instructions.

#WATCH Army Chief on if PoK can be part of India as stated by political leadership: There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India.If Parliament wants it,then,PoK also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we’ll take appropriate action pic.twitter.com/P8Rbfwpr2x — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

“As far as PoK is concerned, years ago, the Parliament passed a resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir, erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, is part of us. There is a parliamentary resolution. And if the Parliament wants that that area should also be part of us, and we are given instructions for it, then we will definitely take appropriate action,” General MM Naravane said.

A resolution was adopted in the Parliament in 1994 which said that the entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. On feasibility of military operations in PoK, General MM Naravane said that the Indian Army has forces deployed across all borders and have various plans. If required, these plans can be put into action and successfully carry out the tasks they’re asked to do.