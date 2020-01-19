Sunday, January 19, 2020
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bats for Hardik Patel who was convicted for rioting, blames BJP for a court ordered arrest

On Saturday night, controversial Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested in Ahmedabad for failing to appear before a trial court in connection with a sedition case. He has been sent to judicial custody till January 24. 

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (L)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday stood in support of convicted of causing riots Hardik Patel after he was arrested for failing to appear before a court in a 2015 sedition case. The Gandhi-scion accused the BJP of repeatedly harassing party leader Hardik Patel.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Patel has been fighting for the employment of youth and the rights of farmers.

“The BJP is repeatedly harassing Hardik Patel, who fights for the rights of farmers and employment for youths. Hardik has raised the people’s voice, asked for jobs for them, and made demands for scholarships. He also launched a farmers’ movement. The BJP is terming all this as sedition.”

On Saturday night, controversial Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested in Ahmedabad for failing to appear before a trial court in connection with a sedition case. He has been sent to judicial custody till January 24.

The arrest came after Ahmedabad sessions court had issued an arrest warrant after Patel repeatedly missed the trial of the case registered against him in 2015 during the violent agitation for quota for the Patidar community.

Patel was booked by the Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges over his provocative remarks where he allegedly asked his supporters to kill the policemen rather than committing suicide for the cause of reservation.

Hardik Patel, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had suffered a major setback after he was barred from contesting the Lok Sabha elections as he was convicted and sentenced to 2 years in prison by the High Court in a case of rioting and arson in Visnagar town in 2015.

