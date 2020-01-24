Rajdeep ‘Michelangelo’ Sardesai was caught again yesterday trying to peddle fake news against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Matiala, Delhi and spoke in length about the failure of Arvind Kejriwal government in providing basic amenities in the national capital.



Shah also alleged that the AAP leader had forgotten the promises he had made to the people of Delhi. “If there is a competition in the country of making false promises, Kejriwal would definitely get the first prize. I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten,” he said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Listing out the false promises made by Kejriwal, Amit Shah spoke on issues ranging from unclean drinking water to free WiFi claim and stalling the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In fact, Shah stressed on issues pertaining to basic needs of the people in a large part of his speech.

However, ‘journalist’ like Rajdeep Sardesai claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a fiery speech in Delhi, where he only spoke on the historic Citizenship Amendment Act, Article 370, Ram Mandir. Rajdeep then added that Amit Shah did not utter a word on the basic issues of electricity, schools or hospital. “For a moment, I thought we were still in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Sardesai added.

As social media users exposed the lies of Rajdeep Sardesai on the BJP’s Matiala rally in Delhi, the controversial journalist deleted the tweet.

.@sardesairajdeep, listen till end and retweet if you have any shame left.

and @indiatoday do a fact-check on ur sold journalist. pic.twitter.com/vrNkgIZCDQ — Shash (@pokershash) January 23, 2020

However, he soon came up with another tweet where he managed to do a small change to his previous tweet. Rajdeep tweaked his earlier tweet a bit to mean that Amit Shah spoke very little on the issues of electricity, housing and education contrary to his earlier tweet where he had categorically stated that Amit Shah did not utter a word.

However, he had to delete his second tweet too as social media users again exposed him for bias as Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised a lot of basic issues in his speech and highlighted the failures of Delhi government to fulfil the promises that it had promised during 2015 Delhi elections.

I too heard the speech. Amit Shah talked of Bijli, education, Health etc for MOST part of his speech. Only the last 15 minutes he talked of CAA, Kashmir etc which too are important issues

Rajdeep should STOP misleading the viewers/ readers. — Er. Sanjay Malhotra (@sanjaymalhot) January 23, 2020

Read: Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

Hitting out at Kejriwal, the Home Minister slammed him for failing to deliver on the promises he made to the people of Delhi. Addressing Kejriwal, Shah said, “You said that you will build a thousand schools. Tell us how many schools you have built. You had said you will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras, and you are fooling the public by installing some twenty or thirty thousand.”

Shah continued, “Kejriwal Ji had said he will bring 5,000 DTC buses, only 300 buses were brought. He had said he will give jobs to 8 lakh people. Let alone that, he did not provide permanent jobs to those employed on a temporary basis.” He added, “You had spoken of cleaning the Yamuna. Leave that, even the water being provided to houses is dirty now.” Amit Shah also said that not only had Kejriwal not built the flyover he claimed he would construct, but he is also putting obstacles in the construction of those Narendra Modi is trying to build.

As claimed by Rajdeep, CAA was indeed mentioned by Amit Shah but in much later part of his speech. Heaping praises on the Prime Minister, Amit Shah said, “Narendra Modi has worked to take the country forward on the path of progress. Narendra Modi has worked to increase the respect of the country in the world. Modi Ji has worked to kill the enemies of the country in their own soil.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also asked if the persecuted minorities of the Islamic states of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh could not come here, where should they go?

The Delhi assembly elections will be held on 8 February 2020 to elect 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The ruling AAP is hoping to retain power in Delhi, but it is facing huge anti-incumbency in the national capital added with gaining popularity of the BJP post-anti-CAA riots in Delhi.