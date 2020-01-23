Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally at Matiala in Delhi on Thursday ahead of the assembly elections. Amidst slogans of ‘Amit Shah ji aagey badho, Hum tumhare saath hai’, he took to the podium to address the gathering. He was introduced as the Sardar Patel of this era, a comparison he has earned through the integration of Jammu & Kashmir and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

At a public meeting in Matiala, Delhi. https://t.co/2QiUasaCQv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2020

During his speech, Amit Shah targeted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his support to the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. He accused CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi of provoking the youth and the minority community into rioting and slammed Sisodia for shamelessly standing by the protesters still.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, the Home Minister slammed him for failing to deliver on the promises he made to the people of Delhi. Addressing Kejriwal, he said, “You said that you will build a thousand schools. Tell us how many schools you have built. You had said you will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras, and you are fooling the public by installing some twenty or thirty thousand.”

Shah continued, “Kejriwal ji had said he will bring 5,000 DTC buses, only 300 buses were brought. He had said he will give jobs to 8 lakh people. Let alone that, he did not provide permanent jobs to those employed on a temporary basis.” He added, “You had spoken of cleaning the Yamuna. Leave that, even the water being provided to houses is dirty now.” Amit Shah also said that not only had Kejriwal not built the flyover he claimed he would construct, he is putting obstacles in the construction of those Narendra Modi is trying to build.

The Home Minister also targeted the Delhi Chief Minister for not implementing central government schemes such as Ayushman Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the national capital. Shah mocked Kejriwal for complaining continuously that Narendra Modi was not letting him work. He said, “For four and a half years after coming to power, Kejriwal used to say that Modi ji did not let me do anything, so Delhi did not develop. Now he says he has developed Delhi in five years.”

He also noted that Arvind Kejriwal has not won any election after winning the last assembly elections. First, he lost in Varanasi, then lost in Haryana, Punjab, MCD, after that lost all the seats in Loksabha in Delhi. After electing him in one election, voters in Delhi got him defeated in all other elections, the former BJP president said.

The CAA found mention in the speech. He again asked if the persecuted minorities of the Islamic states of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh could not come here, where should they go? Heaping praises on the Prime Minister, Amit Shah said, “Narendra Modi has worked to take the country forward on the path of progress. Narendra Modi has worked to increase the respect of the country in the world. Modi ji has worked to kill the enemies of the country in their own soil.”