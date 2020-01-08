Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Read how President Ramnath Kovind made this couple’s wedding memorable

President Kovind saves the day as his security arrangements threatened to ruin a couple's dream wedding in Cochin.

OpIndia Staff
The couple who married at the Taj Malabar Cochin hotel(Source:Twitter)
A meticulously planned wedding stood the risk of being ruined when the the marrying couple were asked to look for a different location for their wedding just 48 hours ago  because of the President of India Ramnath Kovind’s visit to the hotel where the marriage was scheduled.

An anxious bride, Ashley Hall, took to Twitter to express her trepidations about her marriage. Hall tagged the official Twitter handle of the President @Rashtrapatibhvn asking for their intervention from their security team so that they don’t have to shift their marriage from Taj Malabar Cochin to some other location.

Hall was obviously perturbed that despite planning her destination wedding well in advance for over 8 months in a luxury hotel in India, she got a 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new setup somewhere else just because President of India was an impromptu trip to the same hotel where her wedding was planned.

Taking cognisance of the couple’s anxieties, President Kovind intervened to allay their misgivings and ensure that the couple had an extremely memorable wedding at their chosen destination. While there is no official word on how the security arrangements were managed, Hall’s tweet suggests that things were well taken care of.

Hall posted a tweet expressing her gratitude to the President of India for his generosity and kindness and making her wedding an absolutely unforgettable one.

Responding to Hall’s approbatory tweet, President Kovind, through his official Twitter handle, replied that he is glad that the issues were resolved and extended his blessings to the couple on their joyous occasion.

