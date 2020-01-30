Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harnath Singh Yadav said on Thursday said the soul of Mughal Emperor Babur has entered into Samajwadi Party leader Farhan Azmi. Azmi had earlier stated that he will go to Ayodhya and will build Babri Masjid there.

Speaking to ANI Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, “No force in the world can build a mosque in place of the temple at Ayodhya. I feel that the soul of Babur is inside Abu Azmi’s son(Farhan Azmi)”.

Farhan Azmi had made a controversial comment on Monday saying, “Uddhav Thackeray may treat this as a warning or threat, but if he goes to Ayodhya on March 7, then even I will accompany him. I also invite my father (Abu Azmi), all members of the Samajwadi Party and all members of Maha Vikas Aghadi to join us. We will all accompany him but there is a condition… while he will build Ram Mandir I will build the Babri Masjid there”.

Shiv Sena had recently played the “Ayodhya card” by announcing that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the city in March to mark the completion of 100 days in power. Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also invited Congress prince Rahul Gandhi to join them.

Farhan Azmi’s Parcham Foundation and another organisation named We the People of Maharashtra held a ‘constitutional conference’ to oppose the newly implemented CAA and NPR-NRC at Radio Club, Colaba, Maharashtra on Monday.

Though according to the foundation’s president Farhan Azmi, the event was aimed to reiterate the need to preserve Constitutional value, Farhan used the platform to tear into Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deliver a deeply anti-Hindu speech.

Farhan lashed at the Shiv Sena chief by saying that Uddhav Thackeray shrewdly sought vote in BJP’s name and then used Congress and NCP to helm Maharashtra. He accused Thackeray of terrorizing the minorities and said that he believes that this Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government will not last more than six to eight months.

Farhan also urged the attendees to choose NOTA in the next election unless parties give citizens a clear picture.