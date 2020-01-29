A day after India’s 71st Republic Day, Shiv Sena’s new ally and Samajwadi Party senior leader Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi lashed out at the erstwhile Hindutva party supremo Uddhav Thackeray. Farhan Azmi’s Parcham Foundation and We the People of Maharashtra held a “constitutional conference” to oppose the newly implemented CAA and NPR-NRC at Radio Club, Colaba, Maharashtra on Monday.

Though according to the foundation’s president Farhan Azmi, the event was aimed to reiterate the need to preserve Constitutional value, Farhan used the platform to tear into Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deliver a deeply anti-Hindu speech.

Abu azmi(part ogf MVA govt)’s son in anti CAA rally. if UT is going to ayodhya on 7th March then we wl also go with him & wl build babri masjid. this govt wl nt last for more than 6-8 months. 2.5 billion M population,50 M countries wl happily accept M of India. pic.twitter.com/PpZKhucpCk — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) January 29, 2020

Vowing to bring the state government down if it fails to bring notification against the Citizenship Amendment Act Farhan also warned Shiv Sana chief for his Ayodhya remark.

Addressing the crowd the SP leader’s son said: “Uddhav Thackeray may treat this as a warning or threat… but if he goes to Ayodhya on March 7, then even I will accompany him. I also invite my father (Abu Azmi), all members of Samajwadi Party and all members of Maha Vikas Aghadi to join us. We will all accompany him but there is a condition… while he will build Ram Mandir I will build the Babri Masjid there”, said Farhan Azmi.

Shiv Sena had recently played the “Ayodhya card” by announcing that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the city in March to mark the completion of 100 days in power.

Farhan lashed at the Shiv Sena chief by saying that Uddhav Thackeray shrewdly sought vote in BJP’s name and then used Congress and NCP to helm Maharashtra. He accused Thackeray of terrorising the minorities and said that he believes that this Sena-Congress-NCP alliance government will not last more than six to eight months.

It is worthy to note that Abu Azmi had once called Uddhav Thackeray’s father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray ‘senile’, Farhan’s defiance seems to be rooted.

The event was supposed to be a Tiranga March but was denied police permission at the last minute. Its format was then changed to a conference.

Farhan also urged the attendees to choose NOTA in the next election unless parties give citizens a clear picture.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, JNU’s ex-student Umar Khalid who is accused in a sedition case and son of terrorist organisation SIMI member, ex-IPS officer with a shady past, Abdur Rahman who had claimed to have resigned over CAA, Dr Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur tragedy who was booked under section 153-A on the 13th of December for his speech in Aligarh which was allegedly provocative and an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere and spread communal disharmony and Fahad Ahmad were also present at the event. A question-answer session was held later in the evening.