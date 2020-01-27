Monday, January 27, 2020
#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia saying it is ‘scientifically impossible’ for supply pipes to provide clean water makes him a Twitter hashtag

Delhi's water quality has been a bone of contention for political parties as research has shown that Delhi's water is most toxic in the country.

#ScientistSisodia trended on Twitter as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister gave lame excuse for unclean water in Delhi taps.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today doubled up as scientist as he explained how it is ‘scientifically impossible’ to get clean water in Delhi’s water supply pipes.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sisodia can be seen responding to a journalist who is telling the Delhi Deputy CM that the water quality in Delhi is so bad that at 11 when they turned on the tap, it discharged muddy water. Sisodia explains that when the water is being supplied and motor is switched on, the water will come clean. But when the supply is not there, “physics explains that when you switch on the motor when water supply is turned off, it will take with itself the mud and other dirt stuck on the insides of the pipe.” He advised Delhi residents to turn on the motor for clean water only during the time allotted for water supply.

Soon, netizens started trending ‘ScientistSisodia‘ hashtag on Twitter.

People even attributed imaginary theories to Sisodia over pollution in Delhi, especially Yamuna river.

It is unfair to keep Delhi Chief Minister away from the hashtag.

This legit had us in splits.

This one is for all the Sooryavansham lovers who have spent every Sunday of their lives watching this classic on TV before Netflix ruined our lives.

Delhi’s water quality has been a bone of contention for political parties as research has shown that Delhi’s water is most toxic in the country. In fact, taking suo moto cognisance of water pollution, the Supreme Court had also said that Delhi is worse than ‘narak’ (hell). In November 2019, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had also claimed that water quality in Delhi is worst as it failed in all the 19 parameters set by them. The AAP led Delhi Government had, however, refuted the reports claiming of “bias” in sample testing.

