Singer Sona Mohapatra, known for her brazenness, yesterday took to Twitter to upload her bikini photos, after a group of Internet users slut-shamed her for what she wore. Slamming the naysayers, Sona posted a series of tweets, making a powerful statement that she is not the one who gets intimidated from critical comments made by the users.

Grateful for all writing in.The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRocks pic.twitter.com/VrsJLggMKc — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

“I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying ‘wearing slut clothes and then saying #MeToo?!’ Some felt let down, “Thought you were a serious person?!” Many sent (hearts and fire emojis). I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. 2020 here I come!” Mohapatra tweeted.

Earlier, Mohapatra had uploaded her pictures in bikini which elicited unsavoury messages from her followers who criticised her for posting her “semi-nude” pictures online while being a #MeToo crusader. A set of users replied on her bikini photos as contradictory to the ‘MeToo’ campaign she is associated with and censured her for uploading the pictures.

- Ad - - article resumes -

While many others trivialised the allegations of harassment raised by Mohapatra against Anu Malik by cautioning her that Malik will approach her after watching her images.

Another Twitter user said that Mohapatra has posed like a “promiscuous woman” on one side, while she had levelled false allegations of harassment against Anu Malik.

Similar comments were also posted on her Instagram post.

Instagram user pratikrose likes to give honest opinion on bodies of women.

Instagram user benudharswain thought Mohapatra posting her pictures are desperate cries for attention.

Similarly, one user singer.soni is of the opinion that because she posted a photo in bikini, how could she accuse musician Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

However, undeterred by the mind-numbing misogyny, Mohapatra lambasted the critiques by educating them on the concept of ‘consent’ and how clothes or lack of them does not justify anyone attacking a woman.

For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!You give me strength everyday.

I hear the music.

I hear a beat.

From the universe around.

From within.🎶🎶

Own your spirit.

Own your journey.

Own your belly.

Don’t suck any of it https://t.co/ry3O1dMlcy

2020 here I Come pic.twitter.com/gXyWjVttaM — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

She also added that people should dispel any belief of she being an intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore shackled only by khadi or fully-covered clothes. “Your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine, no apologies from me therefore,” she tweeted.

In 2018, while the MeToo campaign took the country by storm, Singer Sona Mohapatra had levelled serious allegations of harassment against the popular music director Anu Malik. Mohapatra had alleged that Malik called her “Maal” in front of her husband Ram Sampath and would giver her random calls at uncordial hours and talk incessantly about random things. Mohapatra also alleged that one Sunam Sridhar had to leave the country after facing continuous harassment from Malik.