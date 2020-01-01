Wednesday, January 1, 2020
"Kapde pehen lo": Singer Sona Mohapatra slut-shamed for posting her pictures in bikini on Instagram

However, undeterred by the mind-numbing misogyny, Mohapatra lambasted the critiques by educating them on the concept of 'consent' and how clothes or lack of them does not justify anyone attacking a woman.

OpIndia Staff
Sona Mohapatra was slut-shamed for sharing her bikini photos
Sona Mohapatra(Source: Twitter)
Singer Sona Mohapatra, known for her brazenness, yesterday took to Twitter to upload her bikini photos, after a group of Internet users slut-shamed her for what she wore. Slamming the naysayers, Sona posted a series of tweets, making a powerful statement that she is not the one who gets intimidated from critical comments made by the users.

“I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying ‘wearing slut clothes and then saying #MeToo?!’ Some felt let down, “Thought you were a serious person?!” Many sent (hearts and fire emojis). I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. 2020 here I come!” Mohapatra tweeted.

Earlier, Mohapatra had uploaded her pictures in bikini which elicited unsavoury messages from her followers who criticised her for posting her “semi-nude” pictures online while being a #MeToo crusader. A set of users replied on her bikini photos as contradictory to the ‘MeToo’ campaign she is associated with and censured her for uploading the pictures.

Sona Mohapatra slut-shammed by netizens for posing in a bikini

While many others trivialised the allegations of harassment raised by Mohapatra against Anu Malik by cautioning her that Malik will approach her after watching her images.

Sona Mohapatra slut-shammed by netizens for posing in a bikini

Another Twitter user said that Mohapatra has posed like a “promiscuous woman” on one side, while she had levelled false allegations of harassment against Anu Malik.

Sona Mohapatra slut-shammed by netizens for posing in a bikini

Similar comments were also posted on her Instagram post.

Comment on Sona Mohapatra’s Instagram post

Instagram user pratikrose likes to give honest opinion on bodies of women.

Comment on Sona Mohapatra’s Instagram post

Instagram user benudharswain thought Mohapatra posting her pictures are desperate cries for attention.

Comment on Sona Mohapatra’s Instagram post

Similarly, one user singer.soni is of the opinion that because she posted a photo in bikini, how could she accuse musician Anu Malik of sexual harassment.

However, undeterred by the mind-numbing misogyny, Mohapatra lambasted the critiques by educating them on the concept of ‘consent’ and how clothes or lack of them does not justify anyone attacking a woman.

She also added that people should dispel any belief of she being an intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore shackled only by khadi or fully-covered clothes. “Your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine, no apologies from me therefore,” she tweeted.

In 2018, while the MeToo campaign took the country by storm, Singer Sona Mohapatra had levelled serious allegations of harassment against the popular music director Anu Malik. Mohapatra had alleged that Malik called her “Maal” in front of her husband Ram Sampath and would giver her random calls at uncordial hours and talk incessantly about random things. Mohapatra also alleged that one Sunam Sridhar had to leave the country after facing continuous harassment from Malik.

