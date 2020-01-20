Monday, January 20, 2020
Kolkata: 11-year-old girl dies after being stabbed and mutilated by 13-year-old stalker

The main accused, a 13-year-old boy from the same neighbourhood, had allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times and had also mutilated her face.

OpIndia Staff
Sonarpur: 13- year old stalker arrested for stabbing an 11-year old girl
Representational image (Credits: India TV)
In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly attacked, stabbed and mutilated by her stalker, a boy in her neighbourhood who is just 13. The incident happened on January 7, in Sonarpur, an area 20-km away from Kolkata.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the little girl, brutally injured in the knife attack, finally succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, 19 January.

The accused minor boy was a student of class 9. On January 7, the victim had left her home for school on a bicycle. Her family was informed later that she was lying in the road in a serious condition. When the family rushed to the spot, they reportedly found the child lying after being stabbed. The perpetrator had also mutilated her face.

The alleged perpetrator happens to live in the same neighbourhood as the victim. The police have now detained him. The accused’s alleged accomplice happens to be a 22-year-old man.

The girl, a student of class 6 in a school in Sonarpur, had been admitted to the SSKM hospital in a critical condition in the CCU.

A senior police officer from Sonarpur had confirmed that the accomplice had been arrested, following a complaint by the victim’s family. The family also alleged that the accused had been stalking the girl for a long time and was allegedly angry after his ‘proposal’ was turned down.

However, the said incident had also triggered an angry mob to vandalise the accused’s house. The agitated protestors blocked a road for alleged police inaction. No police statement could be recorded by the victim as she succumbed to her injuries on January 19.

As the victim and the main accused are both minors, their names have not been released by the police.

