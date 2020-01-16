Friday, January 17, 2020
Suhasini Haidar of The Hindu caught lying on social media about MEA Jaishankar’s address at Raisina Dialogues

This isn't the first time Suhasini Haidar has spread lies about the current government or its ministers.

OpIndia Staff
Suhasini Haidar
National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor at The Hindu, Suhasini Haidar, was caught lying on Twitter about Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar’s address at the Raisina Dialogues organized by the Observers Research Foundation. She claimed on the social media platform Twitter that the MEA had said that all foreign policy achievements had begun in India only five years ago.

However, an individual on the platform, quickly rebutted that he too had heard MEA Jaishankar in full and asserted that the Minister had nowhere said such a thing. He told Haidar in his reply that her bias had taken over her professionalism.

Suhasini Haidar, realizing that her lie had been caught, attempted to deflect the issue by pointing out that S. Jaishankar had been a minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet only since June, 2019. Prior to that, he had been a foreign diplomat.

The implication of her remark was that the first term of the NDA government was not Jaishankar’s government. But Chakradhar Mahapatra again pointed out that the MEA was talking about his government and not himself.

This isn’t the first time Suhasini Haidar has spread lies about the current government or its ministers. In an article earlier this month, headlined “The new worry of depleting diplomatic capital”, she had spread several canards about foreign policy concerns for India. In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, she had spread misleading information about a Supreme Court order that permitted CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to visit the erstwhile state.

