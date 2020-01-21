Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Days after being trolled for not making it to first list of candidates, BJP's Tajinder Bagga to contest from New Delhi's Hari Nagar

Delhi assembly elections for the 70 seats will be held on 8th February and the results will be declared on 11th February. 21st January, today, is the last date for filing nominations.

BJP Delhi spokesperson and Hari Nagar candidate, Tajinder Pal Bagga (image: @tajinderbagga on twitter)
Days after BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga was trolled online for not making it to first of candidates contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the second and final list released by the party shows him contesting from New Delhi’s Hari Nagar constituency. When the first list of candidates was announced and Bagga’s name was missing, he was relentlessly trolled for not making it.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters even trended ‘DontCryBagga’ hashtag to mock Bagga.

Bagga will face Aam Aadmi Party candidate, Princess Dhillon (we are not making it up) who is also known as ‘Rajkumari Dhillon’ (not making this up either). We cannot confirm whether she also refers to herself as Shehzadi Dhillon in free time. With assets worth Rs 51 crore, Dhillon’s name does justify itself. She is the second richest AAP candidate after RK Puram candidate Parmila Tokas who declared assets worth Rs 80 crore.

