Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Almost two weeks after Tanhaji's release, the 'secular' alliance govt in Maharashtra finally declares it tax-free

Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government was the first to announce a tax-free status for the movie that portrays the valour of the Maratha Warrior Tanhaji Malusare on the silver screen.

OpIndia Staff
Reviews: Hinduphobic portals go mental as Tanhaji wows the audience with visual grandeur and cultural pride
Almost two weeks after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released worldwide, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has finally decided to make the movie tax-free in the state. The decision comes after numerous demands by the public on the government to declare the movie on the Maratha warrior tax-free.

Tanhaji was released on the 10th of January and has earned great praise from all quarters. Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government was the first to announce a tax-free status for the movie that portrays the valour of the Maratha Warrior Tanhaji Malusare on the silver screen. The movie depicts the chain of events that led to the capture of the key fortress of Kondhana by the Maratha Army. Haryana has also declared the movie tax-free.

The movie has upset a lot of liberals who consider the portrayal of events that depict the valour of Hindu warriors against Mughals invaders as further evidence of ‘rising fascism’ in the country. Numerous attempts have been made to paint the movie as mediocre. However, Tanhaji continues to register a stellar performance at the Box Office. It has earned near about Rs. 178 crore till date and is expected to enter the 200 crore club in its third week.

