Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government makes 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state

The press release says that the movie is being tax-free in the state so more people can watch a movie that shows that sacrifice and valour of Tanaji Malusare and take inspiration from the great warrior. 

OpIndia Staff
Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior poster
On Monday, OpIndia had reported that the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government was all set to make the Ajay Devgn starrer period movie, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, tax-free in the state. On Tuesday, a notification was released by the UP government confirming that newsbreak.

UP Government notification

The press release says that the movie is being tax-free in the state so more people can watch a movie that shows that sacrifice and valour of Tanaji Malusare and take inspiration from the great warrior.

The release also gives a brief about the battle Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on. It says that in 1670, Tanaji had fought a bitter and fierce battle with the Mughals and won the Sinhagarh fort for the Marathas. In this battle, Tanaji had laid his life down. When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj got the news of Tanaji’s sacrifice, he had famously said ‘Gadh Ala, Pan Singh Gela’ (We won the fort, but lost the lion).

Read: Tanhaji reviews: Hinduphobic portals go mental as the movie wows the audience with visual grandeur and cultural pride

The movie is a grand display of cultural pride and historical grandiose of the Marathas. In fact, the distinctly Hindu symbolism in the movie did not go down well with several “liberals” who criticised the movie for being “Islamophobic” and “promoting Hindutva”.

Following the announcement by UP government, Ajay Devgn, the producer and lead actor of the movie has thanked UP CM Yogi Adityanath for making his movie tax-free in India’s most populated state. Devgn has also requested CM Yogi Adityanath to watch his film.

Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak went head to head at the box office on Friday. Tanhaji in the opening day did a business of Rs 16 crore while Chhapaak tanked and managed to rake in only Rs. 4.75 crores.

