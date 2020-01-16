VP of India tweets picture of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes on his birth anniversary, deletes after ‘secular’ outrage

Thursday, January 16, 2020
After the 'secular' outrage, Vice President of India deleted his original tweet and posted a new tweet to greet the nation on the poet-saint's birth anniversary.

OpIndia Staff
Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on birth anniversary of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar
Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the birth anniversary of Tamil poet, philosopher and saint, Thiruvalluvar. While tweeting, the office of VP had tweeted an image of the poet wearing saffron robes.

Tweet by VP Secretariat on Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar’s birth anniversary, now deleted.

However, soon after he tweeted, the ‘secular’ brigade outraged that using Thiruvalluvar’s picture wearing saffron robes is ‘appropriating’ him and alleged that this disrespected him.

As per Congress-friendly journalist Sumanth Raman, the Vice President of India should have used a ‘state approved’ photograph of Saint Thiruvalluvar.

DMK leader Dr Senthilkumar S also objected to the saffron robes.

He alleged that the saffron robe worn by saint Thiruvalluvar in the picture depicted religion and caste.

Saint Thiruvalluvar

For the record, there is no official record on what kind of clothes Saint Thiruvalluvar wore or any details about his life and portraits of him are also artistic imagery of the poet-saint. In fact, as per reports, there is inadequate information even on his name as well as his poetic work. However, it is generally believed that he lived sometime between 4th and 6th century BC.

However, after the ‘secular’ outrage, Vice President of India deleted his original tweet and posted a new tweet to greet the nation on the poet-saint’s birth anniversary.

This time, the image he shared had Saint Thiruvalluvar wearing white robes.

