Monday, December 30, 2019
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena goons assault govt employee for calling Uddhav Thackeray ‘Nalayak’ in a Facebook post

A week after Shiv Sena supporters beat up a man, shaved his head forcefully in Mumbai for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook, today in another similar incident, the Shiv Sena goons attacked and assaulted a government employee for criticising Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena goons assault a Govt employee for criticizing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, (courtesy: AajTak)
Taking a cue from the Trinamool Congress goons in West Bengal who have long been stifling dissenting voices against their supremo, Shiv Sena members in Maharashtra have also started resorting to extreme violence to crush dissenting voices against their chief, Uddhav Thackeray.

According to a Times Now report, the goons blackened the government officer’s (working for gram panchayat) clothes, because he allegedly criticised the new Maharashtra CM on social media.

In fact, in a video shared by the Times Now, a woman Shiv Sainik is seen smearing black ink on the government employee clothes while he stands there talking on the phone. She is then seen pointing fingers at the accused as if threatening him. It was alleged that the woman also used derogatory language and abused the Gram Panchayat leader, who had allegedly called Uddhav Thackeray ‘Nalayak’ (useless) in his social media post.

Read: Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

This brazen incident by Shiv Sena goons is the second such in a span of a week.

On December 23, it was reported how one Rahul Tiwari alias Hiramani Tiwari, a resident of Wadala in Mumbai, who had posted a remark on Thackeray over his remarks on the Jamia issue, was beaten up and then forced to get his head shaved by the Shiv Sena goons.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

Reportedly, the post criticised Thackeray for comparing the action against Jamia Nagar rioters with that of Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. After he got threats from some people, Tiwari deleted his Facebook post. However, on Sunday, a mob led by Shiv Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and Prakash Hasbe beat him up and tonsured his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar area.

Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
