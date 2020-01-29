Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Murthy was on stage to honour Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution towards the Indian business landscape

IT entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy won the internet when he bent down to touch feet of business tycoon Ratan Tata after presenting him with a lifetime achievement award during an event.

The two industrialists shared the stage at the entrepreneurial leadership conclave TiECon Mumbai 2020 on January 28.

Murthy was on stage to honour Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution towards the Indian business landscape. After conferring the honour to Tata, Murthy bent down, touched Tata’s feet and sought a blessing from the Tata Group’s chairman emeritus.

Ratan Tata himself showed gratitude towards Murthy as he shared the warm moment on his Instagram story. “It was an honor to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” he says on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled.”

Video and pictures of the moment have been widely circulated on social media. The users are finding this moment extremely touching and gracious.

A twitter user wrote, “Sir, It demonstrates your Good Character and respect when you bow down to touch the feet of Ratan Tata for blessings. Being the Parent, This is how we have to imbibe our rich culture in kids.

Another Twitterati appreciating the act of graciousness;

People appreciated the simplicity and humility of two of the tallest business leaders of the country.

Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.

It was not lost on people that TCS of the Tata Sons, and Infosys are the two biggest IT firms in India, and they are rivals in the very competitive sector. Therefore, the social media users declared that the visuals of Narayana Murthy touching the feet of Ratan Tata is the best thing on the Internet for the day.

