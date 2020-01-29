IT entrepreneur and co-founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy won the internet when he bent down to touch feet of business tycoon Ratan Tata after presenting him with a lifetime achievement award during an event.

The two industrialists shared the stage at the entrepreneurial leadership conclave TiECon Mumbai 2020 on January 28.

Murthy was on stage to honour Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution towards the Indian business landscape. After conferring the honour to Tata, Murthy bent down, touched Tata’s feet and sought a blessing from the Tata Group’s chairman emeritus.

Ratan Tata himself showed gratitude towards Murthy as he shared the warm moment on his Instagram story. “It was an honor to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” he says on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled.”

Video and pictures of the moment have been widely circulated on social media. The users are finding this moment extremely touching and gracious.

A twitter user wrote, “Sir, It demonstrates your Good Character and respect when you bow down to touch the feet of Ratan Tata for blessings. Being the Parent, This is how we have to imbibe our rich culture in kids.

Sir, It Demonstrates Your Good Character and Respect When You bow down to touch the feet of Ratan Tataji for Blessings. Being the Parent,This is How we have to imbibe Our Rich Culture in Kids.🙏🙏🙏 Narayana Murthy — Ramu (@RamuJoginipally) January 29, 2020

Another Twitterati appreciating the act of graciousness;

This picture defines all about humbleness and simplicity, Mr. N R Narayana Murthy touching Mr. Ratan Tata’s feet to seek his blessings.

A lesson for all of us. 🙏 #TiEConMumbai2020 #inspirational #RatanTata #NarayanaMurthy pic.twitter.com/NfnGpv4H04 — Arisudan Tiwari (@Arisudan29) January 29, 2020

These have turned out to be a true Indian value! Honor Narayana Murthy and Ratan Tata! Greeted with heart.Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/YWRY1Znur8 — Priya 🇮🇳 (@Priya25_) January 29, 2020

Simplicity, Class and Humility at its best display. Co-Founder of Infosys Narayana Murthy touches the feet of Ratan Tata and redefines how culture and values are something we Indians never forget even if we grow old. Indeed Historic. pic.twitter.com/3O3Fx1ucZp — Muhammad Wajihulla (@wajihulla) January 29, 2020

People appreciated the simplicity and humility of two of the tallest business leaders of the country.

The person who is touching the feet of Ratan Tata is Narayana Murthy, both are are India’s biggest businessmen. They were fierce business rivals in the IT industry. The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring.

Its truly indian Culture @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/4GbLBrQZ6I — NIKHIL PALHADE (@NikhilPalhade) January 29, 2020

Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.

Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba — That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020

It was not lost on people that TCS of the Tata Sons, and Infosys are the two biggest IT firms in India, and they are rivals in the very competitive sector. Therefore, the social media users declared that the visuals of Narayana Murthy touching the feet of Ratan Tata is the best thing on the Internet for the day.