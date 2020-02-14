Friday, February 14, 2020
Unidentified bag making hissing sounds leads to bomb scare in Supreme Court, turns out to be a power bank

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court of India
Fear gripped the corridors of the Supreme Court after a bomb scare. An abandoned bag that appeared to make a hissing sound was found in the corridor of the Supreme Court. The hissing sound gave rise to suspicions and a bomb scare followed.

The abandoned bag was found close to the Judge’s chambers. Security personnel present at the scene, noticing the unidentified bag making a hissing sound picked the bag up and ran with it to the corridor. Reportedly, the bag was then kept by the security personnel in an open space in the Supreme Court corridor.

After this, security personnel present in the Supreme Court sprung into action owing to the bomb scare and cordoned off the corridor where the unidentified bag making ticking sounds was placed.

After investigation, however, it was found that the ticking sounds that were coming from the unidentified and abandoned bag were due to a power bank that was left in the bag.

Just a few days ago, at least two lawyers were injured when a crude bomb exploded at a court in Lucknow this morning. The bomb – thrown at the chamber of lawyers – is believed to have targeted a senior member of Lucknow Bar Association.

The explosion took place at session court, about a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. At least three crude bombs were recovered after the explosion, eyewitnesses said.

