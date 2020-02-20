Friday, February 21, 2020
India congratulates Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani after his election victory, Ghani thanks for support

Afghanistan President Dr Ashraf Ghani took to Twitter to respond to India's congratulatory message. "As a friend, neighbour and the world's largest democracy, thank you India for fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic process!"

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani expresses thanks to India for support to democratic process
PM Modi with Afghanistan President Dr Ashraf Ghani, (courtesy: ANI)
India extended its wishes to President Dr Ashraf Ghani on his re-election following the announcement of final results of the Presidential elections by the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan.

The MEA in its press release said: “India supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to continue to work with the new Government and the democratic polity in strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership in fighting the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism and for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation which is Afghan led, Afghan owned and Afghan controlled.”

“We hope that the new Government and all political leaders in Afghanistan would work to strengthen national unity, promote inclusivity and protect the rights and interests of all sections of society,” the statement added.

Afghanistan President Dr Ashraf Ghani took to Twitter to respond to India’s congratulatory message. “As a friend, neighbour and the world’s largest democracy, thank you India for fully supporting Afghanistan’s democratic process!”

Bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India, who have been historical neighbours, have traditionally been strong and friendly. India has been one of Afghanistan’s biggest allies in the war against the Taliban, training thousands of security personnel. New Delhi has also played a significant role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

In 2018, Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Sahida Mohammad Abdali had said that the bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2020.

Last year, Afghanistan began exports to India through an Iranian port. The Iranian port provides easy access to the sea to Afghanistan and India and has helped both countries to engage in trade bypassing Pakistan.

