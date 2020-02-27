Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's rooftop
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

Not just petrol bombs, but sacks full of brick pieces, stones, acid packs and even catapults to hurl the stones have been seen on Tahir Hussain's rooftop. Ankit Sharma's family and many eyewitness accounts have alleged that Tahir Hussain's goons had dragged him inside Hussain's house.

OpIndia Staff
AAP councillor accused in IB sleuth Ankit Sharma's murder, sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on his rooftop
Sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's rooftop, image via Twitter
Engagements1211

A day after murdered IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s family alleged that their son was dragged away and lynched by AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s goons, more videos and images have emerged which show crates of stones and petrol bombs stored at the rooftop of the AAP councillor.

As per reports, councillor Tahir Hussain’s house was being used by a violent Islamist mob to pelt stones and hurl petrol bombs in the locality. Eyewitness accounts have revealed that Ankit Sharma was lynched to death by a Muslim mob. Journalist Rahul Pandita managed to get hold of multiple eyewitnesses who saw the young officer being dragged inside a house by an enraged mob before his dead body was found lying in the drain.

As per reports, not just petrol bombs and stones, sacks full of brick pieces, stones, acid packs and even catapults to hurl the stones have been seen on Hussain’s rooftop.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The videos being widely shared on social media, it can be seen that Tahir Hussain’s house is clearly one of the tallest houses in the locality. A huge mob gathered on the rooftop is seen throwing petrol bombs, and pelting stones around.

Read: IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

The AAP councillor has, however, claimed that he had nothing to do with the mob that had gathered on his own rooftop. Speaking to India Today, Hussain has claimed that he was not present in his own house when the mob had gathered and threw stones. Hussain, however, says that on one side of his house there are Hindu homes and on another side, there are Muslim homes.

IB’s Ankit Sharma, who lived in Tahir Hussain’s neighbourhood, was found brutally murdered in a nearby drain yesterday morning. Sharma’s family have been saying that a large group os Muslims, allegedly Tahir Hussain’s goons, had carried Sharma away and had beaten him up.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi riots, Delhi news, Delhi weatehr

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -

“Rioters killed rioters, no provision to give relief to them”: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath goes tough on anti-CAA rioters

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,002FansLike
238,658FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com