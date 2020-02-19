Wednesday, February 19, 2020
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena puts up an endearing anecdote about her niece and Netflix, except it is factually incorrect

Amusingly, in their bid to catch Netflix for free, AAP social media handler also requested for Netflix password so that he/she could chill.

OpIndia Staff
Atishi Marlena tweeted about watching Harry Potter on Netflix.
A week after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party came back to power with a landslide victory, newly minted MLA Atishi Marlena took to Twitter to share an endearing anecdote involving her niece and Netflix. Marlena shared how she was ‘negotiating’ with her niece about what to watch on the online streaming platform Netflix when her niece insisted they watch Harry Potter.

The witty ‘niece’ quipped that the MLA must listen to ‘janta’ and hence Marlena relented. The duo watched Harry Potter on Netflix. However, there is one issue. Netflix does not stream the popular series.

Netflix does not have Harry Potter series

Netizens were quick to point out this little discrepancy in Marlena’s tweet.

Netizens also wondered if she had cooked up the whole story to appear funny on social media.

Amusingly, in their bid to catch Netflix for free, AAP social media handler also requested for Netflix password so that he/she could chill.

Marlena had earlier contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir where she lost. While she had been portrayed as education reformer in Delhi’s government school, Arvind Kejriwal has conspicuously kept her out of the newly constituted Delhi cabinet.

