A week after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party came back to power with a landslide victory, newly minted MLA Atishi Marlena took to Twitter to share an endearing anecdote involving her niece and Netflix. Marlena shared how she was ‘negotiating’ with her niece about what to watch on the online streaming platform Netflix when her niece insisted they watch Harry Potter.

Negotiation with my 12-year old niece about Netflix Niece: Masi, let’s watch the last Harry Potter movie

Me: मुझे कुछ और देखना है

Niece: MLAs को जनता की बात सुननी पड़ती है So now watching Harry Potter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u19Nq109JO — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 18, 2020

The witty ‘niece’ quipped that the MLA must listen to ‘janta’ and hence Marlena relented. The duo watched Harry Potter on Netflix. However, there is one issue. Netflix does not stream the popular series.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Netizens were quick to point out this little discrepancy in Marlena’s tweet.

There is not a single Harry Potter movie on the Netflix. These AAP leaders think its followers are born stupid. https://t.co/CEuQa1HWuh pic.twitter.com/auqkRX2Z8V — Yosha🍃 (@Blackdrug_) February 19, 2020

Netizens also wondered if she had cooked up the whole story to appear funny on social media.

So she has manufactured a scene to sound funny on social media. @AtishiAAP Mam harry potter is not on Netflix. You are suffering from Mythomania. And your surname is quite right too in this situation. https://t.co/wLLWCizWvK — KP 🇮🇳 (@KunalHasArrived) February 18, 2020

Amusingly, in their bid to catch Netflix for free, AAP social media handler also requested for Netflix password so that he/she could chill.

SIRIUSLY @AtishiAAP??? How can you say no to Harry Potter? Also can you share your Netflix password 😄 https://t.co/WI9t1Ko9pj — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 18, 2020

Marlena had earlier contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir where she lost. While she had been portrayed as education reformer in Delhi’s government school, Arvind Kejriwal has conspicuously kept her out of the newly constituted Delhi cabinet.