Friday, February 7, 2020
Home Politics Congress MP rushes to manhandle minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in parliament, BJP calls it 'dande maro' mentality in action
News ReportsPolitics

Congress MP rushes to manhandle minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in parliament, BJP calls it ‘dande maro’ mentality in action

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to call the ruckus 'orchestrated'. The Congress MP, Manickam Tagore, has, however, claimed that he was only going to stop the minister and make him answer a question when he himself was attacked and threatened by BJP MPs.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP Manickam Tagore attempts to physically attack Dr Harsh Vardhan in Parliament after he calls out Rahul Gandhi's 'dande maro' remark against PM Modi
Manickam Tagore (left), Dr Harsh Vardhan (right)
Engagements246

On Friday, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore, attempted to manhandle Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Parliament, after the latter condemned Rahul Gandhi’s “hit with sticks” remark against PM Narendra Modi. Following an uproar in the Parliament, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Dr. Harshvardan stated, “I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language he (Rahul Gandhi) has used against the Prime Minister of the country.”

He added that it took him by surprise that Rahul Gandhi made such disparaging comments despite the fact that his father, Rajiv Gandhi, was a former Prime Minister of the country. He emphasized that the House must unequivocally condemn his statements. At that point, Manickam Tagore could be seen approaching the Union Health Minister.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Former Congress President had remarked on Feb 6 in an election rally, “Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge”

It loosely translates as “This Narendra Modi is giving speeches now but he won’t be able to step out of his house after 6 months. The youth of India will beat him with sticks (over the issue of unemployment).”

This drew the ire of several BJP members, including Jagdambika Pal who labelled the attack as “an unfortunate event in democracy”

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi, did not mince any words and was quick to point out the hooliganism culture and “frustration” brewing within the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi however, took to Twitter to call the ruckus “orchestrated” despite his party member trying to physically assault the BJP’s Cabinet Minister.

He also claimed that the Prime Minister was clueless about solving India’s unemployment crisis and that he was being prevented from asking questions to the current political dispensation. Gandhi alleged that the uproar in Parliament was an attempt to protect Narendra Modi.

Tagore, however, has claimed that he had rushed to the well of the house to stop dr Harshvardhan from making an ‘unrelated statement’ and answer the starred question raised by Rahul Gandhi. Tagore has also claimed that he was himself manhandled by BJP leaders, especially Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who allegedly threatened to kill him.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi took potshots at Rahul Gandhi for his “Dande jibe” and remarked that he will do more Surya Namaskar asana henceforth to make his back stronger to face abuses.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Lok Sabha news, Lok Sabha live, Lok Sabha video

Big Story

From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -
From 73% decline in security forces being killed to a booming economy: How J-K is recovering after abrogation of Article 370
The Home Ministry gave an update on the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after questioned in the parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,300FansLike
230,219FollowersFollow
171,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com