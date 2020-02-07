On Friday, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore, attempted to manhandle Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Parliament, after the latter condemned Rahul Gandhi’s “hit with sticks” remark against PM Narendra Modi. Following an uproar in the Parliament, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Cabinet Minister @drharshvardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dande’ remark against PM Modi. Here’s how Congress MP Manicka Tagore attacked him inside the Lok Sabha. This is Congress’ ‘Dande Maro’ mentality in action! pic.twitter.com/oYuq9YPQgC — BJP (@BJP4India) February 7, 2020

Dr. Harshvardan stated, “I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language he (Rahul Gandhi) has used against the Prime Minister of the country.”

He added that it took him by surprise that Rahul Gandhi made such disparaging comments despite the fact that his father, Rajiv Gandhi, was a former Prime Minister of the country. He emphasized that the House must unequivocally condemn his statements. At that point, Manickam Tagore could be seen approaching the Union Health Minister.

The Former Congress President had remarked on Feb 6 in an election rally, “Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge”

It loosely translates as “This Narendra Modi is giving speeches now but he won’t be able to step out of his house after 6 months. The youth of India will beat him with sticks (over the issue of unemployment).”

This drew the ire of several BJP members, including Jagdambika Pal who labelled the attack as “an unfortunate event in democracy”

Jagdambika Pal, BJP MP: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi’s statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy. https://t.co/fEtK6CT6OW pic.twitter.com/Vslhq94ynD — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi, did not mince any words and was quick to point out the hooliganism culture and “frustration” brewing within the Congress party.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on scuffle in Lok Sabha: After Rahul Gandhi’s instigation, they thought of showing the ‘danda’ way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harshvardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is height of gundaism. pic.twitter.com/Lnw20q7LG2 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Rahul Gandhi however, took to Twitter to call the ruckus “orchestrated” despite his party member trying to physically assault the BJP’s Cabinet Minister.

He also claimed that the Prime Minister was clueless about solving India’s unemployment crisis and that he was being prevented from asking questions to the current political dispensation. Gandhi alleged that the uproar in Parliament was an attempt to protect Narendra Modi.

The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of 🇮🇳 can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2020

Tagore, however, has claimed that he had rushed to the well of the house to stop dr Harshvardhan from making an ‘unrelated statement’ and answer the starred question raised by Rahul Gandhi. Tagore has also claimed that he was himself manhandled by BJP leaders, especially Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who allegedly threatened to kill him.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi took potshots at Rahul Gandhi for his “Dande jibe” and remarked that he will do more Surya Namaskar asana henceforth to make his back stronger to face abuses.