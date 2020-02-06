In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi threw some pun at Rahul Gandhi. The scion of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar had on Wednesday said that the youth of the country will hit the Prime Minister with sticks.

At one point, PM Modi hinted that Rahul Gandhi is a ‘tube light’. During the course of his speech, Rahul Gandhi rose to make an intervention when the PM was speaking. The Prime Minister said, “I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this.”

PM @narendramodi ‘s reply to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe. What a hilarious reply. Please don’t miss last few second of the speech. “Tubelight ke saath aisa ho hota hai” 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y8NUiwOckT — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) February 6, 2020

The Prime Minister took several potshots at the former Congress president during his speech. Raising Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ remark in the Parliament, Narendra Modi said that he will do more Surya Namaskar henceforth to “make my back even stronger to face abuses”. He said, “In any case, I have been abused so much for the past two decades, their negativity hardly matters.”