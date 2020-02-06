Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home Politics Watch: PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi a tube light, says was speaking since 40 minutes but he got ‘current’ only now
News ReportsPolitics

Watch: PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi a tube light, says was speaking since 40 minutes but he got ‘current’ only now

Rahul Gandhi had stated in a recent rally that in 6 months, the youth of the country will chase and hit PM Modi with sticks.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'late reaction', calls him tube light
PM Modi mocks Congress prince Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, representational image
Engagements681

In his speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi threw some pun at Rahul Gandhi. The scion of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar had on Wednesday said that the youth of the country will hit the Prime Minister with sticks.

At one point, PM Modi hinted that Rahul Gandhi is a ‘tube light’. During the course of his speech, Rahul Gandhi rose to make an intervention when the PM was speaking. The Prime Minister said, “I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tube lights are like this.”

The Prime Minister took several potshots at the former Congress president during his speech. Raising Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ remark in the Parliament, Narendra Modi said that he will do more Surya Namaskar henceforth to “make my back even stronger to face abuses”. He said, “In any case, I have been abused so much for the past two decades, their negativity hardly matters.”

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Lok Sabha news, Lok Sabha video, Lok Sabha speech

Big Story

Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of ‘Ummah’ reluctant to support Pakistan’s Kashmir bogey at OIC meet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of 'Ummah' reluctant to support Pakistan's Kashmir bogey in OIC meet
OIC: Saudi Arabia has shown reluctance in accepting Pakistan request for an immediate meeting of CFM on the issue of Kashmir
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,222FansLike
229,849FollowersFollow
170,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com