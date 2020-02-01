The central government has listed 45 bills to be cleared during the budget session that started on January 31, Friday. As per reports, 28 of these are new and 17 are pending bills in either of the two houses.

The budget session of the parliament will last till April 3 and will hold 31 sittings. 7 financial items are also to be taken up.

In the all-party meet organised on the eve of the beginning of the session, PM Narendra Modi stated that the parliament will extensively discuss the current economic situation in the country.

“We should focus on how to turn the global scenario to India’s favour. It would be in the best interest of the country to give proper direction to the economy during the session” stated the PM.

Prahlad Joshi, the minister for parliamentary affairs stated that the government expects the cooperation of all the parties for the smooth functioning of the two houses during the session.

As per reports, the government will seek to replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Ordinance 2019 and the Mineral Laws Amendment Ordinance 2020 with bills during the session.

The bill for amendments to the existing 1971 Act on Medical Termination of Pregnancy is also one of the key highlights of the session.

In this session, the first part will conclude on February 11 and the two houses will commence again on March 2. The recess will be used to examine the demands for grants of various ministries and departments by the respective standing committees.

The first part, till February 11, will have 9 sittings and the second part will have 22 sittings.

After the all-party meeting on Thursday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had lamented over the government’s “arrogance” over the anti-CAA protests. He stated that the government seemed ‘least bothered’ about people protesting on the streets against the CAA and the NRC.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 11 am on Saturday, February 1.