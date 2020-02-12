While answering a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Nityananda Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, informed the House that the children whose names did not find a place in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam will not be sent to detention centres, provided their parents are included in the final list.

The Minister of State clarified that there are approved standard operating procedures in place to deal with such cases. He added that specific provisions have been made for children whose parents have been included in the final NRC draft while they have been excluded.

Rai said in a written reply, “The Attorney General for India stated on January 6, 2020, before the Supreme Court that the children of parents included in NRC, Assam, will not be separated from their parents and sent to the detention centre in Assam pending decision on the application.”

While the initial NRC draft had identified over 40 lakh suspected illegal immigrants, the final draft in August had only over 19 lakh names.

NRC was conducted in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The final list published in August 2019 did not feature the names of 19 lac people. After the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament, the left-liberal Jamat cast aspersions in the minds of the people and fuelled the mobility of violent mobs and Islamic supremacist protests.