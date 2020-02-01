Saturday, February 1, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College in Aurangabad bans mobile phones on campus to 'improve focus on studies'
News Reports

Maharashtra: Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College in Aurangabad bans mobile phones on campus to ‘improve focus on studies’

Although students are not allowed to carry their own phones on campus, a couple of handsets are kept in the reading room for emergencies, said the principal.

OpIndia Staff
Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College bans mobile phones inside campus.
Engagements22

Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra has banned the use of mobile phones inside the college campus during college hours. It said it had taken this action to help students improve their focus on studies.

Speaking to PTI, Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said, “We were searching for measures to enhance the process of learning and we found that students could concentrate better when they are not allowed to carry their cellphones to classrooms.”

The women’s college which offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses and houses around 3000 students imposed this ban 15 days ago. The ban has not only helped students focus better in classrooms, but also improved their interaction with their peers, said Dr Farooqui.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Although students are not allowed to carry their own phones on campus, a couple of handsets are kept in the reading room for emergencies, he added.

The principal furthered that “Initially, the decision was taken as a punishment for overuse of cellphones, but now students and staff are cooperating in the effort to enhance the learning and teaching process.”

Students, who travel to the college from far away places, have to deposit their phones once they enter the campus and collect them on their way home, he added.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,723FansLike
227,826FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com