The Congress party on the first anniversary of the Pulwama Terror Attack began its day with its former president Rahul Gandhi insinuating through a tweet that it was the NDA Government that had orchestrated the attack. However, the party did not stop there with its petty politics over the martyrdom of the fallen CRPF Jawans.

In a gesture that is symbolic of its desperation, the Congress party used the failure of its own government in Punjab to provide the promised compensation to the families of the soldiers to claim that it was the BJP which had failed to do so. In response to news reports, the CRPF has come forward and clarified the next of kins of the martyrs have been provided compensation for the supreme sacrifice they made.

The CRPF also said that the next of kins of 19 of the martyrs have already been provided residential flats and that the rest are under process. It also mentioned that the next of kins of 17 martyrs have been provided jobs by different state governments.

CRPF on reports about non-receipt of dues by the families of the personnel who lost their life in #PulwamaAttack: Total amount paid to each of the martyr’s NoKs (next of kins) range from Rs. 2 crore 16 lakhs to Rs. 3 crore 24 lakhs. pic.twitter.com/p3nn8MjDKq — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Incidentally, the news reports that the CRPF is referring to speak of promises left unfulfilled by the Punjab State Government led by Capt. Amrinder Singh of the Congress party. The Hindustan Times had published a report where the next of kins of four martyrs had said that the promises made to them by the Congress government in Punjab have not been fulfilled. Family members of head constable Sukhjinder Singh, head constable Jaimal Singh, constable Maninder Singh, and constable Kulwinder Singh said that certain promises made to them by the Punjab State Government have not been fulfilled by them as of yet.

Times of India also reported that the family of Jaimal Singh is upset that the state government is yet to provide them Rs. 5 lakh of the Rs. 12 lakh financial compensation that was promised. Perhaps by design, the TOI report, like the HT report, does not mention the fact that it is the Congress government in Punjab that has failed to fulfil its promises to the families of the Pulwama martyrs.

“We lost a braveheart in Jaimal. As Jaimal and others had made the supreme sacrifice by laying down their lives for the motherland, we had hoped that the state government would stand by us. But after the memorial service on February 23, 2019, no one ever cared to contact us. The state government has paid only Rs 7 lakh of the promised Rs 12 lakh, with no word about remaining Rs 5 lakh even after a year. Money does not matter as much as a word of sympathy,” Jaimal’s wife Sukhjit told TOI.

Despite the fact that it is the Congress government that has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the martyrs of Pulwama, the Congress party and the anti-BJP crowd are choosing to blame the BJP over the incident.

India have seen, how Modi & entire BJP leadership have used sacrifice of our soldiers for political gains. Now, that elections are over the families of the slain soldiers of Pulwama are left to survive on their own without their rightful compensation.#BJPFailsPulwamaMartyrs pic.twitter.com/HVTjlcf6es — AlCC, Minority Department (@INCMinority) February 14, 2020

Some of them have even gone on to claim that no compensation has been provided to the next of kins of the Pulwama martyrs, contrary to all facts, in order to target the Prime Minister.

Others have shared the TOI tweet of the report to blame the BJP for it. It appears that they did not bother to open the link to the report which clearly mentions that it is the Congress party that is to be blamed and not the BJP.

Pulwama and ‘martyred soldiers’ were only used by BJP to polarise and win 2019 election. In reality kin of fallen jawans did not get compensation or jobs as promised by govt 👇 https://t.co/BIm2t7JIwz — ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ (@akdwaaz) February 14, 2020

The Congress party has played the worst kind of politics over the martyrdom of the CRPF Jawans ever since the Pulwama attack. Rahul Gandhi even today decided that the best path forward was to play politics over the matter and indulge in insane conspiracy theories. This latest incident, where the Congress party blames the BJP for the failure of its own government to fulfil the promises it made to the families of the martyrs only reveals the new depths the party sinks to with every passing day.