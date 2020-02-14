Rahul Gandhi peddles shameless trope on anniversary of Pak sponsored Pulwama attack, hints at attack being inside job to ‘benefit’ BJP

As India remembers Pulwama martyrs on the first anniversary of the terror attack on Friday, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi hit a new low by casting aspersions on the Pulwama attacks as he hinted that the barbaric incident might have been an inside job which benefitted BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attacks in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by Islamic terrorists, insensitive Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to indulge in a political slugfest to target the BJP government rather than paying his tributes to the fallen soldiers who had laid their lives for the security of the country.

Shockingly, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posed three questions targeting the Modi government. Gandhi went on to blame the Modi government for the Pulwama attacks as he hinted that it was a false flag operation. Gandhi’s accusations despite the fact that the Islamic terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has itself claimed responsibility for the attack.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

In his first question, Rahul Gandhi asks “Who benefitted the most from the attack?”. While the terrorist attack was carried out by Pakistan sponsored terror group, by asking this question, Rahul Gandhi is clearly hinting that there is “more to the Pulwama attack” than just Pakistan bleeding India with the attack as it has for decades.

The following questions also contribute to the shameless trope being peddled by Rahul Gandhi hinting that the BJP government at the centre is perhaps not inquiring into the attack simply because they were somehow responsible for it.

It is thus safe to conclude that according to Gandhi, the terror attack on CRPF soldiers by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was an inside job which benefitted the Modi government during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi seems to believe that the Modi government politically benefited from the terrorist attacks and hinted that it is for the same reason that the Modi government was going slow on the inquiry into the attacks. He is perhaps unaware of the supplementary chargesheet filed against JeM terrorists and also the fact that the mastermind of the Pulwama attack has been neutralised by the forces. “What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?” asked the Wayanad MP.

Ever since Islamic terrorists attacked CRPF jawans, the grand old party has been parroting lines of the terror-state of Pakistan. Interestingly, the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi himself was caught on camera dancing just hours after the Pulwama attack.

Congress leader B K Hariprasad, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, had stirred a controversy by mocking the Pulwama terrorist attack which claimed the lives more than 40 CRPF personnel. Hariprasad called the terrorist attack a ‘fixed-match’ between PM Modi and Pakistan.

Similarly, Goa Congress leader Chellakumar had alleged that the Pulwama attack was orchestrated by PM Modi and went on to ask where were the bodies of terrorists who were killed in the airstrikes. Kumar had also floated a conspiracy theory that the Pulwama terror attack, the responsibility of which was claimed by Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, was an inside job.

Just after the cowardly attack by a Kashmiri terrorist belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed 40 lives of our CRPF soldiers, the Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had rubbed salt on their wounds by alleging that the terrorist was a ‘Home-grown so-called terrorist’.

Taking it to the next level, senior Congress leaders had even gone to an extent to downplay the Pulwama terror attack. Sam Pitroda gave credibility to the New York Times article, which had not only downplayed Pulwama terror attack by referring to it as ‘explosion’ but also peddled half-truths and whole lies to perpetuate its anti-India narrative.

Soon after the ‘Balakot strike’ which succeeded the Pulwama attack as a retaliation by the Indian army, the Congress party had jumped into the scene to question the authenticity of the strikes.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had quoted Pakistan’s claim that the Army hit a few trees in Pakistan and that no terrorists were killed in the airstrike on February 26. When asked as to why he was questioning the same, when Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted the strike, he denied any knowledge of it.

Referring to the terror attack as an ‘accident’, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had said that reports in various foreign media regarding the “airstrike” have created doubt in our minds. This has made us question the credibility of the Indian government as well, he added. Kapil Sibal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath were also seen taking a similar stand.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne Islamic terrorist at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.